“It Bothers Me”: Deion Sanders Makes Troubling Admission as Colorado Reporters Turn on Him After 5th Straight Loss

Deion Sanders faced a question no coach wants to answer after Colorado’s fifth straight loss. But instead of blaming bad calls or missed tackles, Sanders pointed directly at his players’ lack of drive. Following a brutal 57-24 loss to Oklahoma State, the head coach admitted that getting big paychecks without showing real commitment is destroying the team from the inside.

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The Buffaloes led 24-23 at halftime in Stillwater before Oklahoma State outscored them 34-0 in the second half. When reporters asked Sanders how he motivates his team when results aren’t consistent, the conversation turned toward the mindset of his players, as Colorado is now 2-5 and riding a five-game losing streak.

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“They got to want it for this university, and they got to want it for themselves,” Sanders said during a presser after the Oklahoma game, according to Buffs TV. “I’m so old school. Sometimes it really bothers me. And it really affects me because I love the game of football. I love what it stands for, what it teaches, the life lessons and in and all. And we’re compensating people to play this game. So why not give it everything you’ve got? Because it’s almost like a career. It’s a job.”

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Sanders said Colorado has shifted its focus away from preparing players for the NFL and toward helping them become better college football players. He acknowledged that the pressure to reach the next level may be weighing too heavily on some of his young players, adding that he wants them to grow both on and off the field. “And I don’t think that’s asking too much,” Sanders said. “I really don’t think that’s asking too much. I really don’t whatsoever.”

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Sanders believes his team doesn’t have enough hunger for the game, and the numbers back his claim. Colorado is 2-5, 0-4 in the Big 12, and the only team in the league without a conference win.

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The Buffaloes lost to Northwestern 41-7, Baylor 23-13, Texas Tech 29-7, Utah 27- 24, and now Oklahoma State. Last year’s team went 3-9 and finished on a five-game skid too. And now reporters are turning on him for this coaching, which mirrors last season’s downfall before the final stretch of the season.

“About a year ago I said the Buffs should fire Deion Sanders and a lot of people freaked out,” Digital Sports Analyst of Denver Sports 104.3, Will Petersen, reported on X. “It’s only gotten worse. Not only is CU a dumpster fire, they have become more embarrassing. The boosters need to find every penny possible & make up for Rick George’s horrendous mistake”.

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This mindset issue did not happen overnight. After losing key leaders to the NFL last season, Colorado relied heavily on the transfer portal to fill out its roster. Instead of building long-term program culture, the program brought in quick fixes who have struggled to stay united when games get tough. Without solid depth and shared passion, the locker room has quickly fallen apart during this losing streak.

“Pack your bags, Deion Sanders, it’s time you get out of Boulder, Colorado,” Jake Shapiro, another sports analyst of Denver Sports 104.3, mentioned on X. “Thanks for trying! Calling you “Coach Prime” is an insult to real college coaches. Time for the Buffs to find somebody committed to the program and not desperately chase a brand. “

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In the quarterback room, DNVR Buffs’ Jake Schwanitz said his biggest frustration is how Colorado handled the quarterback situation with Julian Lewis. He believes giving up on him with just 3.5 games into his first year as the true starter says more about the head coach than the quarterback. Now, Kaneal Sweetwyne took over in the fourth quarter on Saturday, being the fifth quarterback to play since Shedeur left for the NFL in 2025.

With Kansas State coming to Boulder next Saturday, Sanders needs to learn from the film and find a way to keep his players engaged for all four quarters. To get to a bowl game, a college team must win six games. At 2-5, Colorado now has to win four of its final five games just to qualify. With Kansas State up next, Sanders does not just need better game plans, but he also desperately needs to find players who actually want to play.