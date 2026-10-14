“It Bothers Us”: USC QB Shares Painful Truth About Paul Finebaum Calling For HC Lincoln Riley’s Head Everytime

Lincoln Riley is under pressure at USC, and ESPN’s Paul Finebaum has made it clear that he wants him fired. The Trojans have struggled to meet expectations since joining the Big Ten, and Finebaum has repeatedly slammed Riley as a “complete fraud as a coach” and an “average coach.” But while Finebaum continues to question Riley’s credibility, his players aren’t willing to turn against him.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

During a recent appearance on the Outta Pocket with RGIII podcast, USC quarterback Jayden Maiava admitted that the constant criticism of Riley bothers the team. However, instead of letting it affect their confidence, the players are using it as motivation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Yes, it does bother us, you know, but we use it as, you know, just fuel to, you know, continue to inspire people,” Maiava said. “Even if he did eat a burger the wrong way, he’s still the best coach in the country.”

Maiava added that everybody inside the program understands who Riley is and knows the kind of coach he is. Having played for him for three years, the quarterback described the experience as unbelievable and insisted that Riley “really truly is the best coach in the country.”

ADVERTISEMENT

But defending Riley is one thing. Ignoring the results that have fueled Finebaum’s criticism is another. USC has repeatedly fallen short of expectations, and the numbers have given critics plenty of ammunition. Still, Maiava made it clear that the team’s faith in Riley remains unchanged, regardless of what outsiders have to say.

The latest round of criticism followed USC’s 41-27 home loss to Oregon on September 26, 2026. The Trojans fought back to tie the game in the fourth quarter but gave up two unanswered touchdowns late. Their defense allowed Oregon to convert 50% of its third-down attempts and gain 504 total yards, making the defeat another frustrating setback for Riley.

ADVERTISEMENT

Finebaum did not hold back after the loss. While praising Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, he attacked Riley’s performance and accused him of “bringing your program down to the gutter.” He later doubled down on that comparison, saying, “What I think we saw here was a tale of an elite coach and a complete fraud as a coach, and I think everybody knows who the fraud is. It is Lincoln Riley.”

And Finebaum’s calls for Riley’s firing are nothing new. Back in 2024, the ESPN analyst said he would have fired Riley himself if he were USC’s athletic director, calling his tenure a “disaster” and questioning his ability to build a defense. Two years later, his stance had hardly changed. Following the Oregon loss, Finebaum argued on ESPN’s First Take that even paying approximately $70 million to get rid of Riley would be worth it. Apparently, two more seasons haven’t convinced Finebaum that Riley deserves to keep his job.

ADVERTISEMENT

Riley’s record against ranked opponents has also become a major concern. The Oregon defeat left him with a 5-15 record against ranked teams during his time at USC. According to USC Trojans On SI, Riley’s overall record through his first 58 games also matched that of former Trojans head coach Clay Helton. Both coaches had a 39-19 record during that stretch, but Helton went 10-16 against ranked opponents, while Riley recorded half as many wins.

The lack of playoff success has added to the frustration. Despite USC’s resources and national profile, Riley has failed to lead the Trojans to the College Football Playoff in his first four seasons. His first season in 2022 looked promising, as USC went 11-1 in the regular season before losing to Utah in the Pac-12 championship game. Since then, the program has been unable to turn its potential into a playoff appearance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Finebaum has criticized Riley’s handling of disciplinary issues, too. He called the Desman Stephens II incident an “utter disgrace” after the USC linebacker delivered a hit that injured Oregon quarterback Dante Moore and celebrated while Moore received medical attention. USC subsequently suspended Stephens for one game. Meanwhile, frustration among fans has spilled into the stands, where “Fire Lincoln!” chants broke out from the USC student section. Finebaum has also argued that USC is no longer the best team in Los Angeles, pointing to crosstown rival UCLA.

Even if USC decides to move on, the financial cost would be enormous. CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz reported on September 28 that Riley’s potential buyout is believed to be around $70 million. And that is only part of the expense. FOX Sports analyst Joel Klatt warned that buying out Riley’s assistants, hiring another head coach, and building an elite roster could push the total cost of a coaching change to somewhere between $100 million and $120 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

For now, Riley is working to make USC tougher and more disciplined in the Big Ten. He has brought in experienced defensive coaches, including former TCU head coach Gary Patterson, who was hired as defensive coordinator in January 2026, as he looks to improve a defense that has struggled in key moments. The aim is to make the Trojans more capable of winning physical games instead of relying mainly on their offense to outscore opponents.

USC offered Riley some relief with a 31-23 upset win over Penn State on October 10. Maiava threw for 301 yards and three touchdowns, helping the Trojans secure an important road victory. The result eased some of the pressure surrounding Riley, at least temporarily, and gave his players a chance to back up their words on the field. Regardless, it has not changed how Maiava feels about his coach.