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“It Doesn’t Guarantee”: Former Natty-Winning Texas Coach Makes Feelings Clear After Steve Sarkisian’s Record NIL Spending

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Khosalu Puro

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Jul 9, 2026 | 7:30 AM EDT

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“It Doesn’t Guarantee”: Former Natty-Winning Texas Coach Makes Feelings Clear After Steve Sarkisian’s Record NIL Spending

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Khosalu Puro

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Jul 9, 2026 | 7:30 AM EDT

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Long before NIL contracts and revenue-sharing checks existed, Mack Brown once asked Texas athletic director DeLoss Dodds if a program expense would fit the budget. Dodds’ answer has become a Longhorn story: “Coach, you don’t have a budget”. That’s the blank-check culture Brown built his 2005 national title on, and it’s basically what Steve Sarkisian walked into, just with an actual legal way to pay players now.

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Texas football alone accounted for nearly $74 million of the athletic department’s $375.9 million in operating expenses for fiscal 2025, which is the largest football spend of any athletic department in the country, per NCAA financial disclosures obtained by Sportico. But appearing on The Stampede: A Podcast on the Texas Longhorns, former coach Mack Brown explained why Steve Sarkisian’s biggest challenge is making sure the people receiving it fit the program.

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“You’ve got to have a fit,” he said. “You’ve got to have a fit. Got to fit your place. Not everybody can play at Texas. Even if they’re talented enough, they may not be smart enough. They may not be classy enough. You’re going to be in the media. You’re going to be in the spotlight. So, you’ve got to be careful who you bring in here.”

He pushed the point further on team chemistry.

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“Getting a team to work together is really, really difficult,” he said. “Especially when all of them are making a different amount of money… The fact that you’ve got money gives you a chance. It doesn’t guarantee you’re going to win.”

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Brown’s larger point actually checks out against what’s happened around the sport lately. Texas A&M put together the nation’s top-ranked recruiting classes and made its first-ever College Football Playoff in 2025 at 11-2, then got bounced in the first round, losing 10-3 to Miami. Florida State kept spending and even restructured Mike Norvell’s deal, but still finished 5-7 and missed a bowl for the second year in a row. Meanwhile, Indiana, Vanderbilt, and Texas Tech, spending less than either of those programs, kept trending upward instead.

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So, Brown added that Sarkisian deserves credit for more than just landing five-star recruits: “What Sark’s done is he is making sure that he’s trying to balance that money out and get the right fits and still coach them hard and still develop them. And I’m very impressed with that.”

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Khosalu Puro

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Khosalu Puro is a Primetime College Football Writer at EssentiallySports, keeping a close watch on everything from locker room buzz to end zone drama. Her journalism career began with four relentless years covering regional football circuits, where she honed her eye for team dynamics on the field. At EssentiallySports, she took that foundation national, leading coverage across the college football space. For the past two seasons, she has anchored ES Marquee Saturdays, managing live weekend coverage while sharing her expertise with the team’s emerging writers. She also plays a key role in the CFB Pro Writer Program, a unique initiative connecting editorial storytelling with fan-driven content. Khosalu ensures her experience is passed on to the rest of the team as well.

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Shreya Singh

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