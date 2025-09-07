‘It Gets Weird’: Dylan Raiola Clears Feelings on Nebraska TE’s Postgame Proposal in Public Confession

Luke Lindenmeyer will always remember Saturday night. It was already a dream come true to score his first touchdown in his career during Nebraska’s huge 68-0 victory over Akron. “Scoring that touchdown was special,” he later said, “but asking the love of my life to marry me on this field makes it unforgettable.” He proposed to his girlfriend, Kailyn Storovich, just minutes after the game was over, in front of his teammates, family, and fans. Luke couldn’t stop smiling as the stadium erupted in cheers when she said yes. “She said yes. That’s the best part,” he said afterwards.

Luke even worked out his proposal with Coach Matt Rhule months in advance, so he knew exactly where and when he wanted to pop the question. Excited and nervous at the same time, he shared this momentous occasion with everyone while standing on the 20-yard line. In a recent interview with HuskersOnline, Dylan Raiola seemed clearly overjoyed to see Lindenmeyer’s special moment after the victory.

“Congratulations to Luke Lindenmeyer. My man is going to be a husband and a father, hopefully one day. So that was cool,” he said with a big smile. It was obvious that the shoutout was heartfelt and came from a place of deep affection for his teammate. Dylan tried to keep this a secret despite knowing everything was pre-planned. When asked, “Did you know he was going to do it?” he immediately replied, “I was trying to act like I didn’t know ‘cause I know it gets weird with that stuff,” he said. It’s sweet how he kept it under wraps.

Dylan missed the live viewing of the proposal, but he still joined the team in celebrating afterwards. “I missed it too. I didn’t get to see it, but we…we celebrated after,” he said. That shows how much it meant to him — being part of the moment didn’t have to happen in real time. You could hear the warmth in his words, making it clear that this wasn’t just about the proposal; it was about friendship and celebrating life’s biggest milestones together with your teammates.

Luke turned a big win into an unforgettable moment

Luke Lindenmeyer had a clear idea of where and when he wanted to propose. He recalled meeting Kailyn Storovich at a game last season and said, “The field, that’s where I first saw her, that’s when I first saw her face.” He fell in love with her after meeting her at church. Months earlier to this game, he had even cleared it with Coach Rhule. “Oh yeah, he had asked ahead of time. Not asked, but, ‘Hey do you care if I do this after the game? He didn’t ask for my permission. I think he probably asked her dad,” Rule shared later.

The moment clearly touched his family as well. Cynthia, Luke’s mother, was unable to hold back her tears as she saw it happen. “I don’t cry much but I just started crying. You know when your son is happy. She is just wonderful,” she said, her eyes filled with emotion and pride. Luke’s path to this evening wasn’t easy: he had to wait two months to ask Kailyn out after their January 1st date at Cracker Barrel. But his efforts paid off.

With a voice full of appreciation, Luke remarked, “I get to share life with the most loving person I’ve ever met.” He added, “She just loves Jesus, loves the Lord. I’m just so happy.” The whole of Nebraska celebrated the proposal alongside them, and the victory that night felt a little sweeter.