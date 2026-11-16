“It Was Bad”: Ole Miss Cheerleader Confirms Ugly Treatment From Brent Venables’ Oklahoma Fanbase After Pete Golding’s Loss

Things were already getting heated between Ole Miss and Oklahoma long before the final whistle. A delayed game and Sooners AD Roger Denny’s accusations of SEC favouritism had already fueled the controversy. But what allegedly happened after the Rebels’ road loss took things a step further, as an Ole Miss cheerleader shared a disturbing account of her experience with Oklahoma fans.

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“I’m here in Norman, and I have to say, the fan base is insane. And grown men and women taunting the cheerleaders is embarrassing,” said Ole Miss cheerleader Maryella Chicorelli in a video, shared by Leigh Cone on her X handle. “I’m just trying to shake my pom-poms and do my job. Grown men should not be yelling at me.”

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“I know our student section’s kind of a lot, and those are college kids, but this was, like, grown men and women in the stands. And walking around, the pictures that they were taking and everything. But I’m happy y’all got a good win and could rush the field. Congratulations.”

Chicorelli also shared a clip on her Instagram of Oklahoma students storming Owen Field after the game. OU Daily reported that the students poured onto the field after the Sooners beat Ole Miss in a rare Sunday game in Norman.

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The win was thrilling, but the drama surrounding the game was just as intense as the action on the field.

After the FAA issued a nationwide ground stop on Friday afternoon due to air traffic control communication issues, Ole Miss ran into travel problems and could not make it to Norman as planned, despite the stadium being less than eight hours away from Ole Miss. With the original schedule thrown into chaos, the SEC stepped in and forced the game to be moved to Sunday.

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But Oklahoma was far from happy with the decision. AD Denny took to social media and blasted both the SEC and Ole Miss, arguing that the schedule change had left fans in a difficult position. Many had already booked hotels, arranged travel, and made plans around the original date, only to see everything turned upside down at the last minute.

“Those who have made travel arrangements, accommodations, and personal plans around a Saturday game now face unnecessary disruption and hardship. Their time, commitment, and investment deserve greater consideration than they were afforded in the conference’s decision tonight,” Denny wrote in an official statement.

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Even before the opening whistle, tensions between Ole Miss and Oklahoma were already running high after the back-and-forth over the game’s postponement. And when the two teams finally took the field, the hostility was impossible to miss.

Despite the chilly weather, Oklahoma fans made their displeasure known, greeting the Rebels with loud boos. Ole Miss officials maintained that they had done everything possible to prevent the postponement, but their efforts ultimately fell short, and the game was pushed back.

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The result also lands in a tough spot for Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding. He took over the program when Lane Kiffin left for the LSU job. The Rebels arrived in Norman a week after a 42-7 home loss to Georgia that ended their 16-game home winning streak, which was reportedly the worst performance of Golding’s tenure as head coach.

The real humiliation came after the final whistle. Following their defeat, Ole Miss faced a chorus of boos from the Oklahoma crowd, but the Sooners had another way of rubbing salt into the Rebels’ wounds.

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They blasted B.o.B’s “Airplanes” and the children’s classic “Wheels on the Bus” across the stadium before displaying a “no smoking” sign from an aircraft on the scoreboard. The message was unmistakable: Oklahoma wasn’t buying Ole Miss’ travel-related explanation.

“They were loud, engaged and pissed,” said Oklahoma coach Brent Venables, who opened his postgame news conference with “Victory Sunday.” “Helped us win the game today.”

When the Ole Miss team was making its way out, the Sooners faithful made sure to send them off with a chorus of boos. This was certainly a game the Rebels will never forget. However, if fans heckled the team and its cheerleaders, the Sooners fanbase might have taken this budding rivalry a little too far.