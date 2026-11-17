The rivalry between Ohio State and Michigan is heating up off the field just as much as on it, and former Buckeyes linebacker Bobby Carpenter is the latest big name to jump into the fray.

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On a recent episode of the “Bobby Carpenter Show,” the Ohio State legend didn’t hold back while reacting to ESPN analyst and former Michigan Heisman winner Desmond Howard’s recent criticism of Buckeyes superstar wide receiver Jeremiah Smith.

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Carpenter made it crystal clear that he believes rival bias is clouding Howard’s judgment, especially considering Howard is an actual Heisman Trophy voter.

“Be objective. And I don’t know if like Desmond just doesn’t want another Ohio State guy to win the Heisman,” Carpenter said on his show, visibly frustrated by the narrative. “It was gross. It was absolutely gross with his comments, and I’m glad RG3 stepped up and said something!”

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As an official Heisman voter himself, Carpenter explained that rivalry loyalties should never get in the way of recognizing the best player in the country. To prove his point, he even used Michigan’s own quarterback, Bryce Underwood, as a hypothetical example.

“I vote for the Heisman Trophy,” Carpenter said. “If Michigan, if Bryce Underwood had four thousand yards passing, a thousand yards rushing, we’d be like, oh, you know, Bryce Underwood isn’t that good. Like, dude, he’s the best player in college football. He’s gonna get my first-place Heisman vote. If that was the case, I don’t care if he’s at Michigan or if he’s at Penn State or he’s at Florida.”

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The drama all started when Howard went on ESPN’s First Take and questioned whether Smith actually deserves the Heisman Trophy. Howard claimed that over the last two seasons, Smith hasn’t been “the difference” in Ohio State’s biggest games, essentially arguing that massive stat lines don’t mean enough without signature moments against top competition.

Those remarks immediately rubbed plenty of people the wrong way, including 2011 Heisman winner Robert Griffin III, who called Howard out both during FOX’s broadcast of Ohio State’s 28-19 win over Northwestern and in a viral post on X.

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RG3 bluntly told Howard to “stop hating on Jeremiah Smith just because he goes to Ohio State,” sparking a heated back-and-forth between the two former Heisman winners online.

Looking at the actual numbers, it is easy to see why Carpenter and RG3 were so fired up. Through 10 games this season, Smith has hauled in 80 catches for 1,317 yards and 15 touchdowns, even after Ohio State lost starting quarterback Julian Sayin to an injury in October.

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In big spots this fall, Smith has racked up 8 catches for 164 yards against No. 4 Texas and 11 catches for 206 yards in a win over No. 14 Iowa, all while breaking the Big Ten’s all-time career receiving yards record.

While Howard fired back at RG3 on social media claiming he was just offering “honest analysis, not automatic praise”, Carpenter isn’t buying it.

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For a former Buckeye who takes his own Heisman ballot seriously, watching a rival legend use a massive national platform to downplay a historic season crossed the line, and with The Game right around the corner on Nov. 28, this only adds to the heated rivalry!