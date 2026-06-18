“It’s a Business”: Ryan Day’s QB Commit Brady Edmunds Addresses Ohio State Future Amid UCLA Push

Brady Edmunds probably never expected this summer to become a referendum on his Ohio State future. After all, this is a QB who committed to the Buckeyes back in December 2024. He grew up in California, but becoming a Buckeye was always the dream. Family roots run deep in Columbus, and for more than 18 months, he looked like one of the safest commitments in the 2027 class. Now, it’s not so much.

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“I think at this point in recruiting and in college football, it’s a whole different game,” Brady Edmunds said at Ohio State’s 7-on-7 tournament on Wednesday, via Ohio State Football At Buckeye Huddle. “You got to look out for yourself in a sense, and that’s what I’m doing. At the end of the day, it’s a business.”

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Edmunds isn’t the first signal-caller to question a Ryan Day commitment. In 2022, five-star Dylan Raiola, the crown jewel of Ohio State’s 2024 class, decommitted after 18 months, later flipping to Nebraska. Since then, the portal has made pledges more fluid. When programs signal that they might carry two QBs, recruits know their spot isn’t guaranteed.

His comments tell you where modern recruiting stands, even if not every recruit would admit that out loud. The 4-star QB, ranked No. 214 nationally and No. 18 at his position, has spent the past few weeks protecting his own interests. As Ohio State explored other QB options, including checking in on Nebraska commit Trae Taylor, Brady Edmunds started taking a harder look at alternatives. And that’s where UCLA became much more than a backup plan.

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The Bruins hosted Brady Edmunds for an official visit earlier this month, and by his own admission, the trip exceeded expectations. New head coach Bob Chesney, fresh off leading James Madison to a CFP appearance last season, made a strong impression. But most importantly, the QB felt the warmth, unlike what he’s been getting from Ohio State lately.

Imago Ohio State QB commit: Brady Edmunds

That’s why this upcoming weekend’s official visit is important for Ohio State, as Brady Edmunds is coming looking for clarity.

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“Communicating with the staff and just clarifying stuff and getting through this process,” he said when asked how big this week is regarding his decision. “Obviously, the whole two-quarterback world is a thing at this point, which I have no problem with. I just want to make sure we’re on the same page with everything.”

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And despite the uncertainty, communication hasn’t disappeared. Brady Edmunds said he still talks with QBs coach Billy Fessler, roughly once a week, and remains in regular contact with the program. Still, UCLA remains the spot if things go sideways with Ohio State this weekend.

Why UCLA remains a threat in Brady Edmunds’ recruitment

There’s more than just Ohio State and UCLA trying to court Brady Edmunds. He revealed several Big Ten and SEC programs have contacted him, too, but he has little interest in dragging out the process. As he admitted, the Bruins stood because they checked boxes beyond football.

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“They just got a good staff there,” he said. “Obviously, being close to home… And then just how the staff handled everything and how they handled communication, everything like that. It’s just a solid program.”

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During his earlier interview with Rivals, Brady Edmunds stated similar incidents, like how he had his family involved throughout the recruiting process, making him feel “valued a lot there.” Even former UCLA QB and Pro Football Hall of Famer Troy Aikman recorded a recruiting message for him. Still, walking away from Ohio State wouldn’t be easy.

“If for whatever reason it ends up going the other way, it would be a tough thing to walk away from,” he admitted. “I’ve been a part of this for so long, obviously committed for 18-plus months, one of the longest commits in all of the class, so it means a lot.”

That emotional connection remains real. This weekend will be about whether Ohio State can convince him he’s still their QB. But in a recruiting era Brady Edmunds himself calls a business, sentiment alone may not be enough.