“It’s a Calling”: $100M Michigan Booster Says He’s Ready to Replace Warde Manuel as AD

University of Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel will be leaving the program. And though he has some months to stay around, talks about his replacement are already ongoing. Surprisingly, one of the program’s most prominent boosters has expressed his willingness to take up Manuel’s role if the program so wishes.

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“Yeah, I would take it,” founder of Barstool Sports Dave Portnoy said in a July 20 video on the Barstool Sport YouTube channel. “I’d clean up a lot of things at that school, but I’d take it. You know, it’s a duty, it’s a calling. Michigan means something. So, if they say, “Hey Dave, we need you,” I think I gotta go.”

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Dave Portnoy is one of Michigan’s most vocal alumni. The Barstool Sports founder graduated from the program in 1999 and has been a die-hard fan of the program ever since, using his Barstool Sports platform as a tool to troll rivals, discuss his opinions, and most importantly, advocate for the Wolverines. His net worth has been estimated to be around $100 million, and he has also contributed to the program’s NIL deals with players.

Portnoy is very vocal about his thoughts on sports in general, and this does not always bode well. Cody Campbell is a booster for Texas Tech, also known for some of his takes, especially on the Protect College Sports Act. However, both of them have personalities, that would create more chaos if they represented their programs in official positions.

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Interestingly, Portnoy is not in denial. While his passion for the program would make him go over and beyond for it, he knows his limits and would rather have someone else take the position.

“I’m not an AD guy, like I don’t even know the list of ADs,” Portnoy added. “And again, Michigan has the only school that’s done. So, I’ve never been on the look. It’s like I’m happy with where we go. The only time we lose coaches at this school is one of two reasons. You win a national title, and they become so in-demand, and you can’t keep them because they want to go take their trade to the NFL or the NBA, or you hold the butter knife to somebody’s throat because you had an affair and getting blackmailed. Those are the only two reasons you leave the maze.”

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Warde Manuel will remain the program’s athletic director through the end of the calendar year before stepping down. The two parties have agreed to a buyout of the remaining three years on his contract. As the program begins its search for the next athletic director after 10 years with Manuel, he will also work with the president to implement the recommendations from the investigations conducted by the law firm for continuous improvement.