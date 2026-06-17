“It’s a Great Revelation”: Fernando Mendoza Happy With One Key Change From Curt Cignetti’s Indiana to the Raiders

Fernando Mendoza spent his entire football life balancing two jobs. He had to be a quarterback and a student at the same time. That changed the moment he entered the NFL. The Las Vegas Raiders rookie recently explained the most significant difference between his days under Curt Cignetti at Indiana and his new life under head coach Klint Kubiak.

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“First of all, the biggest thing is there’s no school,” Mendoza said in an interview with FOS News. “So all your time could truly be for football, and it’s a great revelation, and that aspect where all my focus is towards football. It’s my job, and what a great fun job that I have, and how blessed.”

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Despite Mendoza’s playful aversion to academics, he was a standout student throughout his college days. In his redshirt freshman season at California, the Heisman winner earned a spot on the Pac-12 Fall Academic Honor Roll and was named Cal’s Jonathan and Jody Hoff Football Scholar-Athlete of the Year. In addition, he was a nominee for the Silver Knight Award, which is given to only a few students with an academic history and a track record of community service.

Mendoza arrived at Bloominghton as a graduate transfer after completing his undergraduate business degree at Cal. But that doesn’t mean he didn’t have to attend classes in Indiana. The QB enrolled in a master’s course. And just like his Cal days, Mendoza was actively involved in campus activities, even organizing student Bible Studies.

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The NFL, though, is a different ballgame. The game is faster, the playbook is bigger, and every player in the building is focused solely on football. And that’s partly why the Raiders are giving Mendoza time to adjust, not thrusting him into playing football this year.

Kubiak has stressed that developing the rookie QB properly is important, which is why veteran Kirk Cousins remains ahead of him on the depth chart. Mendoza has mostly worked with the second and third groups during offseason practices, though he also received valuable first-team reps during mandatory minicamp when veterans rested. The organization wants him to learn the system before handing him the franchise keys.

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“There are growing pains with that, and I have had a little bit of growing pains during OTAs. However, I’ve always believed that whatever mistakes I make, let’s not be a repeat offender, as Coach Kubiak says,” Mendoza explained the Raiders’ approach with his development. “Making sure I’m growing and learning what I believe I have been doing as well. The speed of the game is faster. It’s the NFL, the system, playbook’s thicker, again because it’s the NFL.”

Mendoza has already shown rapid progress during OTAs and minicamp, particularly by improving his understanding of NFL timing and footwork. His coaches have pushed him heavily in those areas as he adapts to professional passing concepts. The Raiders believe patience will pay off because Mendoza already possesses many traits that fit Kubiak’s offensive philosophy.

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Fernando Mendoza talks about the difference between NFL and college football

At times during his college career, Mendoza relied heavily on back-shoulder throws, and there were questions about whether some of those window throws would translate against NFL defensive backs. He must also continue improving his footwork, especially by matching his drops and release timing to NFL route concepts. And Mendoza understands as he charts a new chapter with the Raiders.

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“The professionalism and business of the sport and in the building is at a level I’ve never experienced before, but also in a good way,” Mendoza said. “Everybody’s about their business. They understand how serious this is, whereas people in college have different priorities. [In the NFL, everybody’s priority is to be the best football player they can become [and] to best serve their teammates.”

For now, the Raiders do not need him to carry the franchise immediately. They have Cousins as a bridge quarterback, Kubiak as a teacher, and a development plan built around long-term success. Mendoza’s greatest advantage might not be his arm or his statistics. It may be his willingness to learn.