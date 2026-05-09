“It’s Broken”: Fired Billy Napier Takes Subtle Dig at Florida as He Breaks Silence on JMU

Billy Napier didn’t have the best relationship with Florida fans during his time in Gainesville. At various points before his eventual firing, the home crowd booed the head coach. After his exit, he didn’t even issue a formal “thank you” or farewell message to the Gators’ fanbase, which many viewed as a deliberate snub. Now at James Madison, Napier isn’t hesitating to throw in some subtle digs at the Gators.

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“Third time being a head coach. I think typically, when you get one of these jobs, it’s broken. There [are] a lots of things to fix. You got long lists of problems that you got to solve,” said Napier during an appearance on Richmond ESPN Radio. “And I think here we’re kind of starting on second base a little bit. We’re benefiting from the last 20 years; there have been 18 Championships won here in football, and there’s been a lot of great coaches rolled through here. So we inherited a winning culture.”

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“I’m very impressed with the administration at JMU. There’s complete alignment top to bottom. There’s a total commitment to winning. They’re very forward-thinking. They’re out in front of the issues, and they’re anticipating and they’re moving with intent. You know, I think they’ve been very calculated.”

When Napier was hired, the Gators were 5–6, having just fired Dan Mullen following a loss to Missouri, and Florida had finished with a 2–6 SEC record in 2021. So, upon taking the job, he aimed to build an “unprecedented” support staff to fix the foundation. During his three full seasons and half of the 2025 season, the team became bowl-eligible twice but never made an appearance in the CFP.

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That was in stark contrast to his earlier success at Louisiana. He went 40–12 over four seasons and won back-to-back Sun Belt Championships. However, in Florida, Napier finished with an abysmal 3–12 record against the Gators’ main rivals, including being winless against Georgia (0–3). He finished his Florida career with a 22–23 overall record, the worst mark for any Gator head coach through 30 games since the 1940s.

Although he alluded to it as a “broken” foundation, critics frequently cited his refusal to hire a dedicated OC as a primary reason the offense often “underperformed relative to talent.” Following a period of significant struggle, including a 3–4 start to the 2025 season in Year 4 of his tenure, Billy Napier was dismissed as Florida’s head coach. Now, he gets a chance to bring success to JMU as a successor to Bob Chesney.

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Billy Napier’s JMU future

In a major departure from his tenure at Florida, Billy Napier relinquished offensive play-calling duties. At JMU, he hired Cam Aiken as his OC to handle the reins, a move the program’s administration hailed as a “level-up.” He has been aggressive in the portal, bringing in several key personnel from Florida, including associate AD for football personnel, Jacob LaFrance, to help rebuild the roster for 2026.

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He is inheriting a “positive culture” and “top-to-bottom alignment” that he felt was missing at Florida. He took over a JMU program fresh off its first-ever CFP appearance, and Napier admitted that he is currently the “most motivated” he has ever been as a head coach.

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Napier believes JMU is already positioned for elite success because the administration and culture are already “forward-thinking.” Now, let’s see how far this program goes with Napier this season.