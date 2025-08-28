“It’s Crazy”: DeSean Jackson’s Girlfriend Confesses Post-Pregnancy Struggles Days After Giving Son’s Health Update

“I still can’t believe that I get to be somebody’s mom.” DeShaun Jackson’s girlfriend, Yahaira Sandoval, had beamed with joy when she announced her 27-week pregnancy as she stroked her baby bump in May this year. Now, the cuddly bundle of joy, their son Hype, rests in her arms peacefully. The duo welcomed their baby in July 2025 by posting a wholesome Instagram story, gently holding his finger, “He’s here.” Yes, the baby is hearty, glowing, and healthy.

But now Sandoval is coping with post-pregnancy struggles, and a wholesome one indeed. She mulled over a funny incident that happened with her recently. Sharing it on her Instagram story, Yahaira said, “I find it so funny how last night, I kept rubbing my belly, like if I was taking a picture, I’ll put my hand in my belly,” she narrated the experience while in her car.

“If I was just walking, I would just rub my belly, like I have the baby. Yahaira, the baby is not there anymore. I find it so funny.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yahaira Sandoval 🌍 (@yayasworld)

Yahaira was so revved up with that particular experience that she had to consult her mom-friends, who shared similar experiences during their post-pregnancy. “And it’s crazy that all the moms like, noticed that like a lot of my friends were moms, they’re like, ‘we still rub our belly, but I guess it’s like a thing we kind of are so used to having the belly.'”

It’s another significant part of experiencing motherhood. From carrying your kid in your belly to holding them in your arms, that’s a special bond that lasts forever. However, the nine-month-long journey makes you a creature of habit, and Yahaira just took us through one of those habits.

DeShaun Jackson and Sandoval met in 2024 through social media and announced their relationship publicly a while later. While the former NFL star is presently the head coach of Delaware State, Yahaira is an entrepreneur who owns her own beauty brand, BloomGlam, a high-end beauty salon in Los Angeles.

Yahaira’s relationship with Jackson bloomed without much media frenzy or speculation bugging their lives and provided stability to Jackson’s chaotic life, following his relationship with ex-Kayla Phillips.

DeShaun Jackson gives a health update of Baby Hype

Baby Hype’s arrival was full of joy and hearty congratulations. On July 16, DeShaun Jackson shared a wholesome Instagram story announcing the happy moments to the fams and fans. “We appreciate all the love & support wishing us a healthy delivery,” he captioned the story. Weighing 7 pounds, 5 oz, and 21 inches, the baby was in the pink of health.

Yahaira penned a more emotional message for her baby. Sharing a photo of herself, clad in a white and orange floral dress, she poured her heart out. “Thank You, God, For a Healthy Baby Boy. July 16. Feeling overwhelmed and blessed and loved,” she captioned the post. Jackson commented on the post, showing his support and admiration for the new mom. “You did that, proud of you.”

“Quite frankly, I didn’t think [parenting] would be this cool,” he said at the 2016 Wounded Warrior Amputee Softball Classic, per the Commanders. With Baby Hype as the new member of the family, Jackson has three kids. His two sons, DeShaun Jackson Jr. and Jace Jackson, were born in 2015 and 2018, respectively.