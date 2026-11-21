For 24 years, Clemson has been home for Dabo Swinney. But lately, the relationship between Clemson’s fans and their longtime head coach hasn’t been quite the same. As criticism mounts, Swinney didn’t hold back when addressing his critics, but he also expressed gratitude for those who have stood by him.

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“So for 24 years, I’ve given my life right here and always been loyal to Clemson,” Swinney said in the press conference on Friday. “And it’s disheartening. I mean, I’m human, and I don’t read stuff. I don’t, but I feel them. There’s a lot of hate out there. There’s a lot of hating; it’s almost just a profession now, where they just destroy people, tear them down, make stuff up, and lie.”

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Clemson was once one of college football’s biggest powerhouses, regularly competing for national championships. The Tigers couldn’t secure a CFP berth last season, and even this season, the same story is being repeated. The Tigers haven’t won a CFP game since January 2021. Clemson went 7-6 last season and is 7-4 this year with just one game remaining.

After a 20-6 loss to Georgia Tech, a team that was not considered a contender, the backlash reached another level.

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Following the loss, reporters pressed Swinney with tougher questions at the news conference. They wanted answers about Clemson’s poor performances and what was going wrong with the program. Even analysts began questioning his leadership and whether he was still the right person to lead Clemson.

Despite Clemson’s inconsistent season, Swinney has kept strong support in the locker room. After beating Duke 20-10 last week, players and fans celebrated with a “Support Swinney” sign and chants of “Dabo.”

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Over the past few seasons, Clemson’s performances have led to growing frustration among some fans. This season, calls for Swinney to step down or be fired have grown louder.

Swinney has given his blood, sweat, and tears to the Tigers, and his record speaks for itself. Since becoming head coach in 2008, Swinney has gone 194-57 and won two national championships and nine ACC titles. He says he is confident Clemson will bounce back, pointing to the support of his players.

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“Nobody else defends me. Nobody else stands up for Coach Swinney,” Swinney added with a heavy voice. “Except those freaking players. They know. You all don’t know me. I appreciate it if there were at least one fan who went to Walmart and got a poster board and wrote ‘support Coach Swinney’ on it. I appreciate that one fan. I’m glad to know there’s one out there.”

“But the most important thing to me is the hearts and souls of those young men that God has put in front of me. Making sure that I come to work every day and lead in a way that serves their heart and that I don’t ever compromise my convictions. That’s just the way it is.”

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The players have continued to back him. Several players, including cornerback Ashton Hampton, defended Swinney after his weekly news conference. One of them was star cornerback Ashton Hampton, who stood up for his head coach. The players highlighted how Swinney has helped them grow, not just as football players but also as individuals. They appreciate the role he has played in their personal and professional development.

If the playoff expands to 24 teams in 2027, as proposed, Clemson could have an easier path back.