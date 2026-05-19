“It’s Funny…”: OSU Legend Makes Feelings Clear on Ryan Day’s Son Joining Big Ten Rival

For most college football recruits, choosing a school is about playing time, NIL money, facilities, or NFL dreams. For RJ Day, though, the decision carried another invisible weight: being the son of Ryan Day. That is why his commitment to Northwestern quietly makes a lot of sense. Although Northwestern is a bigger football brand than Ohio State, it still gives RJ Day something that may matter more than all of that right now: room to breathe.

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“It’s funny, like usually you go to college, and the intensity gets turned up. He’s probably stealing that unique position where he’s going to school and the situation he came from in high school. It’s actually probably going to get turned down,” former Ohio State All-American Bobby Carpenter said on his May 19 podcast episode. “I think he’s probably more equipped and better equipped than probably just about any high school quarterback could be.”

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At Ohio State, every throw by the head coach’s son would have become a debate show topic by halftime. One interception, and there could be nepotism accusations. One bad game? National headlines. One appearance over another quarterback? Endless message board wars. But by committing to Northwestern, he is now with his ‘uncle’ and also that spotlight, making a more sensible decision than if he had committed to Ohio State.

“Not necessarily just to handle the physical side of it in the playing of football. And that’s one thing. But the mental side of going through that and the pressures and the stresses that you’ve got to deal with on a daily basis,” he added.

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RJ committed to Northwestern this month and announced that he was “excited for the next step and ready to get to work. The recruiting rankings themselves tell an important story. RJ Day is viewed as a solid prospect, but not a superstar recruit carrying five-star expectations. According to 247Sports, he ranks outside the elite quarterback tier nationally. That matters because going to Ohio State would immediately place him in comparison with former Buckeye quarterbacks like C.J. Stroud, Justin Fields, and Will Howard.

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That is an impossible measuring stick for almost any young quarterback, especially one tied to the head coach. At Northwestern, though, the environment feels different. The expectations are lower nationally, but the developmental opportunities may actually be better for someone like RJ Day. But, there is also another huge factor here: Chip Kelly.

Kelly is currently Northwestern’s offensive coordinator and helped Ohio State win the 2024 national title. During that period, he also oversaw the QB room’s development, and since RJ spent a lot of time with the Buckeyes, he also got guidance from Kelly. But that’s not where the relationship germinated. In fact, Kelly is Ryan Day’s mentor and coached him at New Hampshire when Kelly was the team’s OC. Ever since then, the bond has only grown stronger.

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RJ Day is coming to a favorable and familiar situation at Northwestern

RJ has become a standout QB in high school. In just his freshman year in 2023, he was the team’s All-Central Catholic honoree, after throwing 1,568 yards, notching the third-highest total in the school’s history. Thereafter, in 2024, he passed for 1,425 yards, setting the sophomore passing record with 14 touchdowns. He even rushed 208 yards in the season, showcasing dual-threat ability. In total, RJ has 5,714 yards to his name, and that bond with Chip Kelly will only speed up his development.

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“I grew up with him (Chip Kelly), so he was my dad’s coach in college, we grew up around him,” RJ said about Kelly two years ago. “Our vacation house was two doors down from him. So he’s, like, my uncle, pretty much Uncle Chip, but yeah, he’s taught me. He’s taught me a lot about the passing game, a lot of those kinds of schemes. But he’s also taught me about the mental aspect, too. Like you can’t get too high, you can’t get too low, you just have to keep bouncing back.”

And Northwestern is not exactly a bad football situation either. The program has quietly developed a reputation for giving quarterbacks opportunities, especially experienced and intelligent passers. The Wildcats have relied heavily on transfer quarterbacks over recent years, including Peyton Ramsey, Ryan Hilinski, Ben Bryant, Mike Wright, and Preston Stone.RJ gives them a chance to hone an in-house talent.

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This year, Northwestern’s QB room has transfers Aidan Chiles (senior) and Nico Marchiol (senior), but both will lose eligibility next year. The team’s 2026 recruiting class also has only a single 3-star QB, Johnny O’Brien, so rising in the depth chart won’t be too difficult for RJ. And if he becomes a solid QB? There will always be an option to transfer to his father’s team in Columbus.