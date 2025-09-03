‘It’s Gonna Kill You’: Deion Sanders Forced to Put Colorado on Notice After Julian Lewis Announcement

52,868 passionate Buffs supporters jam-packed the Folsom Field as Deion Sanders with his team arrived to overcome the mounting challenge of Georgia Tech. But with every play and every down, some issues, especially in Kaidon Salter’s performance, became starkly clear. And despite Colorado dominating the first quarter, Georgia Tech came out strong with a 27-20 win, forcing Deion Sanders back to the drawing board. But Coach Prime isn’t backing down yet, and he showed that in his first post-game talk with his players.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Well Off Media posted a video of Coach Prime instilling motivation in his players. Deion Sanders walks into the conference room full of Colorado players and coaches and immediately throws a question. “Good morning… How are we doing this morning? What is adversity? Somebody tell me what’s the definition of adversity? Come on. Give it to me, somebody,” said Deion Sanders in a hurried voice. And after a moment of pondering, CU players start to throw their answers.

After assessing their responses, he posed another question: “How do you recover from adversity? Because all us older folks, we’ve gone through tremendous adversity. We going through death, loss, manipulation, lies, cheat, deceit, sabotage. I’m just talking about the family,” said Coach Prime. The answer, though, wasn’t what everyone was expecting. “When you go through adversity, if you just sitting there and have a pity party, like I lost, I ain’t play my best game or they talking about me on social media. It’s going to kill you, it’s going to get the best of you,” declared Deion Sanders. So, instead of focusing on what one can’t control, Coach Prime’s wisdom might just work for the players.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Georgia Tech at Colorado Aug 29, 2025 Boulder, Colorado, USA Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis 10 before the game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field. Boulder Folsom Field Colorado USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xRonxChenoyx 20250829_szo_ac4_0013

“You’ve got to keep going forward. As the days go by, as the months go, as the weeks go, we’re meant to progress. And that’s what we get ready to do today. We’re going to admit it, quit it, forget it. Put it behind us. And we’re going to progress,” said Coach Prime. The motivation boost and the take coming from someone like Deion Sanders are something the players needed.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The team is coming after losing most of their best wide receivers, including Travis Hunter and Lajohntay Wester. Moreover, the team also lost its ace QB in Shedeur Sanders. These losses aren’t easy to cope and with Deion Sanders calling for forgetting the result instead of bashing the players for poor performance, it is something that shows the type of man Coach Prime is. Sure, the wide receivers must improve and the O-line must show revival, but for now, Deion Sanders is focusing on making the most of what he already has. And to do that, Deion Sanders has a plan, too!

AD

Deion Sanders makes Julian Lewis’s future clear at Colorado

Kaiden Salter’s performance did show his dual-threat ability, but the QB still struggled with consistency. For instance, Salter completed 17 of the 28 passes for 159 yards, throwing no interceptions, while the QB rushed for a touchdown, accumulating 43 yards in the run game. Still, we saw the QB missing open receivers and missing passing lanes; Salter’s third-down deep ball attempt late in the game showed just that. Now, going into the Week 2 game against Delaware, Coach Prime won’t lean heavily on Kaiden Salter.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Coach Prime, in a recent presser, was asked about QB Julian Lewis’s status for the Week 2 game, and the head coach didn’t hesitate to declare his involvement. “Yeah, he’s playing. He’s playing this week for sure. I know when I’m going to see him. You just don’t know when you’re going to see him. I know when we’re gonna see him,” said Coach Prime. As for whether the true freshman QB will start the game, Coach Prime didn’t take that question and simply declared, “Can we take one thing at a time?”

The Delaware game is the perfect opportunity to involve Julian Lewis to face a G-5 defense. The head coach also looked eager to make Julian Lewis involved and signaled him to be the future of the QB room at Colorado. Still, Deion Sanders cautioned against rushing things and said the timing must be right for Julian’s involvement. “Sometimes you don’t want to rush things. Sometimes you don’t want to delay things. You want to make sure the timing is right,” said Deion Sanders.