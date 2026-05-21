“It’s Hard”: Jeremiah Smith’s New Teammate Makes Honest Admission About Joining OSU

OSU’s freshman WR Chris Henry Jr. is widely projected to be the next star in Columbus. The five-star WR committed to the Buckeyes in 2023, specifically to play under Brian Hartline. But when the time came for him to join, Hartline left OSU. Now, nearly 5 months later, the 2026 WR is candid about his situation at Ohio State.

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“My chances to know how to stay have been great. You know, it’s exactly what I expected,” said Henry Jr. during his Thursday appearance on The Henry Legacy podcast with siblings Seini Henry and DeMarcus “Bubba” Henry. “Coming into it, it’s tough. It’s hard. You know, nothing is going to be given to you. So, I just came in with the mindset that I’mma earn everything that I’mma get. That’s been my mindset.”

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Henry Jr. joined the Buckeyes in December 2025, but he earned OSU’s scholarship offer from WRs coach Brian Hartline in June 2022. At that time, he was a 14-year-old eighth-grader and had not played a single down in high school. But he attended a one-day summer camp at Woody Hayes, and his dominating performance impressed Hartline. After camp, Hartline said, “That’s the first time I’ve ever offered a 14-year-old.”

A year later, Henry Jr. returned to Columbus for a summer visit and shut down his recruitment to be the first member of OSU’s 2026 class. But when the signing period came, news broke that Hartline was leaving the Buckeyes to accept the USF head coaching position. That coaching staff change threw Henry’s future with OSU into question.

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It also forced him to delay submitting his National Letter of Intent. Rival programs’ blitz to flip his commitment made the situation more difficult for Henry Jr. Even his high school teammate flipped commitment from Ohio State to USC.

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But Ryan Day personally took over Henry Jr.’s recruitment and somehow managed a nearly 48-hour crisis. Day’s explanation of how OSU would maintain its elite WR development standard even without Hartline convinced Henry Jr., and then the WR announced his commitment on the Pat McAfee Show.

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“I’ve been committed to the Buckeyes for a long time,” said Henry. “With coach Hartline leaving, it really impacted my recruitment heavily. I just had to take time to step back and reevaluate everything, sit with my family, and really think it through. Ultimately, I’ll be committing and staying committed to The Ohio State University. I just feel like they’re the right fit for me.”

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Despite having difficulty, his loyalty to OSU never wavered. Overlooking the NIL package, he remains with the Buckeyes and has already drawn attention through his performance.

The freshman OSU WR has made waves this spring

At Mater Dei, Chris Henry Jr. recorded 28 receptions for 607 yards as a senior. However, his signature performance last season came against St. Thomas, where he caught 4 passes for 135 yards. After his 2025 campaign, he has already made waves in OSU’s 2026 spring practice. He became the second true freshman in the class to lose his black stripe, following Brock Boyd.

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On his very first snap of spring practice, Henry Jr. caught a 65-yard TD pass. That performance gained attention. “The hype is real on this guy. He’s a physical specimen and makes plays all over the field. Just throw the ball up, and he’s going to get it,” said C.J. Barnett, OSU’s Director of Player Development.

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Now, his standout performance positions him to compete for the WR2 spot behind Jeremiah Smith during the 2026 season. Let’s see if his decision to stay with the Buckeyes maximizes his chances of becoming an NFL first-round draft pick or not.