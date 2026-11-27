In a program that has produced six first-round NFL wideouts over the past five drafts, Ryan Day’s latest assessment of Jeremiah Smith is hard to ignore. Speaking with reporters ahead of Saturday’s rivalry matchup against Michigan, the Buckeyes head coach offered a glimpse into the competitive fire fueling his star playmaker right now.

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“All he wants to do is win this game. He cares about winning and making an impact on the game… That’s just the way he’s wired. He wants to win this game more than anybody,” Day said, according to Chase Brown, a senior producer at Eleven Warriors, who shared the comments on X.

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That urgency makes sense when looking at Smith’s past matchups against the Wolverines. While he has nearly dominated every other defense in college football, Michigan has largely kept him in check over the past two years, holding him to just eight catches for 75 yards and two touchdowns combined across their 2024 and 2025 meetings, which includes a 13-10 upset loss at Ohio Stadium in 2024 before Ohio State bounced back with a 27-9 win in Ann Arbor last season.

Smith caught five of seven targets for 35 yards and a 10-yard touchdown as a freshman in 2024, then followed it up with three catches on five targets for 40 yards, including a 35-yard score from Julian Sayin, in last year’s road win.

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Those two outings represent the quietest stretch of Smith’s career, as he enters Saturday’s game averaging 101.0 receiving yards per game across 40 career games (249 catches, 4,040 yards, and 44 touchdowns), compared to just 37.5 yards per game against the Wolverines.

Part of that comes down to how Michigan is built to defend him. The Wolverines rely on a physical, deep secondary that consistently has extra safety help over the top to take away deep passes, forcing Ohio State to look elsewhere.

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Even during a 6-5 season under a new staff, Michigan ranks ninth nationally in total defense (278.3 yards allowed per game) and 16th in scoring defense (17.5 points per game), giving them the exact kind of disciplined pass coverage that has historically kept Smith from exploding for big yardage gains over the past two seasons.

Paired with Ohio State turning to backup quarterback Luke Fahey following Julian Sayin’s injury, breaking through against Michigan’s secondary will not be an easy task.

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Still, head coach Ryan Day has no doubts about Smith’s ability to rise to the moment, ranking him right alongside the Buckeyes’ all-time greats.

“How do you compare? I don’t know. I can just tell you that the kid is as good as I’ve ever been around. … To me, it’s hard to put anybody ahead of him in terms of what he’s done on the field.”

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This statement from Day carries massive weight considering the wide receiver talent Day has coached at Ohio State.

Over the past five NFL drafts, Ohio State has sent six wideouts into the first round, which includes Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Marvin Harrison Jr., Emeka Egbuka, and Carnell Tate, on top of earlier program legends like Cris Carter, David Boston, Terry Glenn, and Michael Jenkins.

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Yet Smith has put himself right alongside all of them, if not above them. In just three seasons, he has already shattered Ohio State’s all-time career records for catches (249), receiving yards (4,040), and touchdowns (44), surpassing the marks previously held by Egbuka (205 receptions), Jenkins (2,898 yards), and Olave (35 touchdowns), while helping deliver a national championship as a true freshman.

All of that explains why Smith is so fired up for Saturday. With Smith eligible for the 2027 NFL Draft and already regarded as a potential first-round selection, this rivalry matchup could potentially be one of his final appearances in an Ohio State uniform.

Having a big day against the one team that has slowed him down would give Smith another opportunity to strengthen his Heisman Trophy case.