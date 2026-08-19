“It’s His Mom”: New Accusations Emerge in Jayden Daniels’ Fight With LSU As Things Get Ugly

When Jayden Daniels saw his college program hand his iconic No. 5 jersey to sophomore cornerback DJ Pickett, he did not just express disappointment. Through his legal team, the Washington Commanders star delivered a sharp message to LSU: stop using my name and likeness to make money. Daniels tried to cool things down on social media, posting that his focus remained entirely on NFL training camp while hoping the feud could be settled quietly. But the damage was already done. The public backlash was immediate, and soon, the spotlight shifted directly onto his mother, Regina Jackson.

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Prominent sports talk hosts quickly pointed fingers at who they believed was pulling the strings behind the legal move. On The Colin Cowherd Podcast, Cowherd openly questioned whether the quarterback was even the one driving the confrontation, calling the timing during NFL training camp a complete lack of self-awareness. Analyst John Middlekauff went a step further, echoing a widespread rumor across league circles that Daniels’ mother was the real force behind the aggressive stance.

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“Somebody on Jayden Daniels’ team, this is what I’m guessing, told him that, ‘Man, you got to go after LSU. You can’t let them use your likeness or your number that you wore at LSU,’” he said. “LSU is done with them. The scrutiny was appropriate. It’s mid-August. Who gives a shit? This is just zero self-awareness.”

John Middlekauff had a more specific theory.

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“Yeah, I think it’s his mom,” he said. “Everyone thinks it’s his mom, because his mom is his agent.”

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It’s important to note that this is just speculation. There is no public evidence showing she told her son to send the cease-and-desist or drove the dispute. Still, her role makes her an obvious target for criticism. Regina Jackson is not only Jayden Daniels’ mother. She is an NFLPA-certified agent, his sole certified agent and his business manager. She has been closely involved in his career and business decisions, so critics naturally want to know who was behind the decision to confront LSU.

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It started with No. 5. Daniels wore it during his Heisman-winning 2023 season, so his camp viewed it as part of his LSU legacy. But the school never retired the number. It’s too early anyway. The Tigers’ rules require a player to be out of the program for at least five years before his jersey can even be considered for retirement. Billy Cannon’s No. 20 is the only LSU number officially retired. So, by the school’s own rules, No. 5 was available.

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Another thing about the No. 5 was that DJ Pickett had been promised the number before Brian Kelly left LSU. The new coaching regime under Lane Kiffin chose to honor that commitment, handing the jersey to one of the most highly regarded young DBs on the roster. But Jayden Daniels’ representatives were not happy.

“The Daniels family is deeply disappointed and feels profoundly disrespected by LSU’s decision,” his spokesperson said, arguing that Jayden Daniels had every reason to believe his number would remain tied to his LSU legacy.

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OutKick’s Clay Travis was considerably less sympathetic in his suggestion to fire everyone involving the LSU decision, “even if it was his mom.” And that brings the conversation back to Regina Jackson. She has previously spoken about being fiercely protective of her son and worrying about people entering his circle for the wrong reasons.

Her concern, she said, was allowing the wrong people around Jayden Daniels and watching everything they had worked for disappear. Still, there is a line between questioning her influence and claiming she caused this. That line has not been crossed by any evidence made public.