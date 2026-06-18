“It’s Like A Detox”: Lane Kiffin Gives Up Addiction For His Son

For nearly two decades, Lane Kiffin has been one of college football’s most active voices on social media. He has joked with fans, fired back at rivals, teased reporters, and sometimes even trolled himself. However, the LSU head coach stepped away from social media after his son, Knox, issued a seemingly formidable challenge.

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“I’m in the middle of a challenge because my son was like, ‘You’re on your phone all the time,'” Kiffin said on Tyrann Mathieu’s ‘In the Bayou’ podcast yesterday when asked about social media trolling. “I like it in life when someone says, ‘You can’t do something.’ So I’m close to a month right now, or 3 weeks of nothing [on social media]. Because I was like, I bet I can. He’s like, ‘There’s no way. There’s no way that you can get off social media.’ I’m like, ‘Watch.'”

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According to On3, Kiffin posted 1,170 times on X in 2025, generating 478 million impressions. With that kind of engagement, it’s quite difficult to walk away from social media, especially since half of recruiting conversations now happen on X. But the LSU head coach is wired differently.

“If I get competitive at something, I just keep going,” Kiffin said. “It’s actually kind of refreshing to be off. You don’t see anything anybody says… It’s like a detox. Every day it’s less and less. Like, I just see something, ‘Ooh, that picture, our fans would like that.’ ‘Oh, the other fans wouldn’t like that.’ So you’re kind of like detox, where maybe there were 20 times a day at first, and now I’m down to like two or three times a day.”

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Kiffin’s X account has grown to nearly 849,000 followers, putting him among the top 25 college sports creators on the platform. His online personality became part of his coaching brand. Kiffin rarely ignored criticism. In fact, he often embraced the role of a troll himself. He even admitted that he understands trolls because he has been one.

The LSU head coach’s departure from Ole Miss after a 55-19 record and his arrival in Baton Rouge brought another wave of attention from both supporters and critics. But stepping away from social media is not the first time Kiffin has removed something from his life to become a better father and person.

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This isn’t the first time Lane Kiffin has defeated an addiction

Kiffin stopped drinking alcohol in January 2021. Years later, he revealed that alcohol had damaged his marriage with Layla Kiffin and affected his ability to be fully present with his family. He has credited his recovery journey with helping him rebuild relationships with his children and with Layla, whom he has reunited with. So, after reaching five years of sobriety in January 2026, Kiffin shared a message for others struggling with their own challenges.

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“Welp, 5 years ago today, I made a decision that would change my life and many others around me,” Kiffin wrote on X in January this year. ” I want to say to anyone that has something holding you back from being the best version of yourself—you CAN do it!! It won’t be easy AT ALL, but I promise you it will be worth it.”

Kiffin’s family has remained a major part of that transformation. His son Knox has often been by his father’s side throughout his football journey, from walking the field at Ole Miss to moving with him during the transition to LSU.

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The timing of Kiffin’s social media break also makes sense. His move to LSU placed him under a bigger spotlight than ever.