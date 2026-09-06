“It’s Over”: Clemson HC Breaks Silence After Lane Kiffin Gives Him Biggest Embarrassment Of His Career

Dabo Swinney had seen just about everything during his remarkable run at Clemson. National championships. Playoff heartbreaks. Rivalry wins. Crushing losses. Nothing quite prepared him for Saturday night in Baton Rouge, as Lane Kiffin’s LSU debut turned into a nightmare for the Clemson HC.

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The Tigers dismantled Clemson 51-10 at Tiger Stadium. The 41-point loss was the worst defeat of Swinney’s coaching career and Clemson’s worst loss since a 54-7 defeat at Florida State in 2000.

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For Dabo Swinney, the frustration was obvious. There was no long explanation. No attempt to soften what had just happened. “The best thing about that one is that it’s over,” the Tigers HC said after the game. That pretty much summed up Clemson’s night.

Clemson had fewer than 100 yards of total offense for most of the night before a late touchdown drive padded the final numbers. The problems went far beyond the offense.

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LSU piled up 644 total yards, including 309 on the ground, while Clemson managed just 145 yards all night. The Tigers also dominated the first-down battle 38-8, a stunning gap that showed just how thoroughly LSU controlled the game from start to finish.

LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt made the Clemson defense look overwhelmed from the opening quarter. He finished with 230 passing yards and a touchdown through the air while adding 113 rushing yards and two more scores. Dillin Jones also ran for 113 yards and two touchdowns as Kiffin’s offense kept Clemson on its heels all night.

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LSU converted 11 of 16 third-down opportunities and also converted its only fourth-down attempt. Clemson, meanwhile, managed just one conversion on 13 third-down tries. By the fourth quarter, Clemson’s sideline looked defeated, and the stadium had begun to empty. Even Kiffin appeared surprised by just how badly Clemson unraveled.

“I didn’t expect their offense to be that dysfunctional,” Kiffin said after the game. “Our scout team scored more than they did against us.”

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It was not simply an opening-week defeat against a talented SEC opponent. It was a brutal mismatch between two programs that appeared to be moving in opposite directions.

LSU looked fast, aggressive, and confident, while Clemson looked stuck. By the third quarter, the Tigers had pushed the lead to 44-3. Clemson eventually found the end zone late, but by then the outcome had been decided.

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Clemson’s struggles in season openers have now become impossible to ignore. The Tigers have lost each of their last four, falling to Duke in 2023, Georgia in 2024, LSU in 2025, and now LSU again in 2026. The latest defeat was by far the most damaging, with Clemson getting overwhelmed 51-10 in Baton Rouge.

Dabo Swinney remained optimistic afterward, insisting Clemson is better than what it showed against LSU. “We’ve got a long way to go,” he said. “We’re going to get better.” Next comes Georgia Southern. After what happened in Baton Rouge, Clemson needs that improvement to start immediately.