“It’s Over”: ESPN’s Paul Finebaum Predicts Dark Future for Deion Sanders Over Disturbing Colorado Reality

The ship is taking on water in Boulder, and Paul Finebaum apparently believes Deion Sanders may be running out of time to save it. Colorado’s 29-7 defeat to Texas Tech exposed yet another low point for a program that has struggled to recapture its 2024 spark.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“When the last image of a program’s last breath is your quarterback in his own end zone throwing a pick six, it’s over,” Finebaum said on The Matt Barrie Show. “And I am not an ‘I told you so’ guy. And I thought I was wrong when I made this bullish statement years ago, and I never liked the move to Colorado.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“It just felt too far away from his core base. It just didn’t feel right, and I was completely wrong for a while because they bought into it. But that is not an easy place to manage. It is going to end either gracefully or spectacularly badly for Deion. I hate it,” Finebaum further added.

A few years ago, Finebaum was more optimistic about Coach Prime’s success at Boulder. However, except for the 2024 season, the Buffs haven’t seen consistent wins under Deion Sanders. The Week 5 loss to Texas Tech was another example of the same issues plaguing Colorado.

ADVERTISEMENT

The mistake that effectively buried Colorado came from its own end zone. Backed up at the 1-yard line, Isaac Wilson scrambled before attempting a pass that Texas Tech linebacker John Curry read perfectly. Curry intercepted it in the end zone and didn’t have to do anything to make it a pick-six. The play made it 22-7 for the Red Raiders, with just seven minutes left in the game.

The Buffaloes actually held a 7-3 lead at halftime, sparked by QB Isaac Wilson’s 75-yard touchdown drive on the opening possession. However, from there, everything collapsed for Colorado, as they failed to find the end zone again.

ADVERTISEMENT

Deion Sanders trusted Isaac Wilson to do what Julian Lewis couldn’t against Baylor, but the quarterback couldn’t deliver. Wilson finished with 290 passing yards and a touchdown, but his three interceptions proved costly. Receiver Joseph Williams added another pick on a failed trick play, piling onto Colorado’s disastrous night.

Since Shedeur Sanders left after Colorado’s breakout 2024 season, the Buffaloes have yet to find a reliable successor at quarterback. Last season, they cycled through three QBs as the team stumbled to a 3-9 finish. This year, they have already used two quarterbacks and sit at 2-3, with the position remaining a major concern.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That’s the position that’s somewhat disabling us and disarming us,” he told reporters. “Somebody’s got to step up and take hold of it and get it done.”

Sanders maintained that he “expected a win,” insisting that “the score is not indicative of who these guys are and who we are.” He then turned his attention back to the quarterback play, once again highlighting it as a key concern.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Let’s stop the shenanigans, man,” he said. “We got one darn problem. You guys know darn well what that is. Let’s stop the foolishness. We’ve got to play better at one specific position. That’s it.”

The head coach did not mince his words about the team’s play, calling the offensive play straight out “horrible” and labeling quarterback play the team’s “one glaring problem.” He added that the bye week would bring an open QB competition, putting Wilson’s starting role in doubt.

ADVERTISEMENT

Paul Finebaum never bought into Deion Sanders’ move from Jackson State to Colorado, and his early doubts now appear increasingly justified. After the Buffaloes’ latest setback, Sanders has a crucial stretch ahead to address the team’s problems before Colorado returns to action against No. 13 Utah on October 17.