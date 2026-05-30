“It’s Scary”: Curt Cignetti Raises Major Concerns After $32.4M Indiana Report

Indiana’s national championship victory is proof that head coach Curt Cignetti is a coach who loves to do more with less. However, the explosion of NIL deals into a multi-billion-dollar industry is demanding more of him and other college football coaches. The reports that Indiana’s roster valuation is $32.4 million did not sit well with Cignetti, and he could not help but express his fears about the future of college football if things remain this way.

“The market is pretty expensive,” Cignetti said at Indiana’s annual Huber’s Winery event. “Scary. Scary. I think players should get paid, but something’s going to have to be done in the next 12 to 24 months, or universities aren’t going to be able to handle this. College football won’t exist the way we’re going right now.”

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Cignetti has always followed a financially efficient spending philosophy that helps him make the most of minimal resources. Rather than spend excessively on high-profile recruits, Cignetti focuses on overlooked talent and transfer portal gems that he develops into brilliant athletes.

When it was time to win a national championship, Cignetti did not bend his rules. Even though his championship-winning team eventually produced a Heisman Trophy winner and No. 1 overall draft pick, it was built without any five-star recruits. Last year, the entire roster was valued at around $21 million, with Cignetti boasting that it was closer to $15 million than $40 million. His estimate was a response to Alabama’s GM Courtney Morgan, who claimed it cost $40 million to assemble a championship-winning roster.

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For a coach whose national championship win saw his salary soar from an annual $8 million to $13.2 million, his players would surely not be left out of such financial gains. The program’s roster is now valued at nearly $32.4 million, with Cignetti retaining some key players from last season and adding new ones.

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Per the NIL Standard, the offensive starters are valued at $10.02 million, with the former TCU Horned Frogs QB Josh Hoover, who joined Indiana via the transfer portal, valued at $2.5 million. LT Carter Smith, a key player in Cignetti’s successful two years, withdrew his name from the NFL draft and is valued at $1,545,325. The defensive starters cost $8.58 million, and generally, players from last season cost the program $20 million.

The national championship win has not only improved Cignetti’s salary but also attracted some of the country’s best talent to Indiana, who will require huge NIL deals from the program. Already, the Hoosiers are one of the frontrunners for in-state talent and the No. 1 wide receiver in the 2027 class, Monshun Sales. But even with their increased spending, they are very prudent when compared with some other college football giants.

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Comparing Indiana’s roster value with other college programs

All college football programs have been hit with the new demands of NIL, and the only way out is to raise more funds. For Indiana, billionaire alumnus Mark Cuban has been a huge supporter. But generally, CFB programs have taken advantage of sponsorship deals, partnerships, and jersey deals to raise money, as their expenses are at an all-time high.

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According to The NIL Standard, the Texas Longhorns are ahead of all college programs here, with their roster valued at $47.9 million. The LSU Tigers are the runners-up, with a roster value of $44.5 million. The Oregon Ducks are a close third with a value of $44.2 million

At fourth place, the Buckeyes are valued at $42.6 million, while the Miami Hurricanes are next at $40.9 million. With $40.4 million, Texas A&M is the last team to cross the $40 million mark. Texas Tech, Notre Dame, Tennessee Volunteers, and USC Trojans are the other teams in the top ten at the moment. The Indiana Hoosiers are ranked 16th in roster value.