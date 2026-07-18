“It’s Terrible”: Colorado Alum Sends Strong Message to Deion Sanders Over Julian Lewis’ Blunt Assessment

After a historic 9-win season in 2024, CU’s offense didn’t show up last year. It was devoid of any rhythm, identity, or explosiveness. The offensive schemes from former OC Pat Shurmur failed to sustain drives or score consistently. The result was a disappointing 3-win season for the team. On July 8, returning QB Julian Lewis explained some of the issues with the offense. Now, a former CU lineman has reacted to the QB’s comments.

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“I don’t think he’s telling him anything,” CU’s former Guard, Matt McChesney, said on his podcast on July 18. “Why is it looked at when he [Lewis] says last year we didn’t do film, we didn’t prepare correctly, and we didn’t do things right, which they didn’t. We all know that this is from the horse’s mouth, from players in the room.”

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Colorado entered the 2025 season with high expectations, but without a clear QB1. Deion Sanders rotated between Kaidon Salter, Ryan Staub, and Julian Lewis. After a 7-53 loss to Utah, Sanders relieved Shurmur of playcalling duties. Tight ends coach Brett Bartolone took over, and Lewis saw more game time as the starter. Now, the staff has seen a full overhaul.

“It’s terrible. But at the same time, they’ve changed everything. saying it’s a new OC and they’re saying what they’re doing now,” McChesney detailed. “That’s what I focused on. What they’re actually doing now to change it is my focus, not necessarily last year.”

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Julian Lewis, in his Big 12 Media Days interview, talked about the offense’s lack of preparation. Although Lewis didn’t name Shurmur directly, many speculated he was targeting the former OC, saying the offense was “free-balling” it. Deion Sanders even reacted to Lewis’ comments and shrugged them off, saying, “They know what he meant.”

In his limited appearances last year, Lewis passed for 589 yards at a meager 55.3% accuracy. He didn’t have elite protection, faced consistent pressure, and missed open receivers several times. To resolve those issues, Deion Sanders has hired a new staff. Pat Shurmur left along with the RBs coach, Marshall Faulk. The latter is now the head coach at Southern University.

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Coach Prime has hired Brennan Marion as his offensive coordinator, and Chris Marve has been named the LBs coach. Marion is famously credited with creating the high-tempo ‘G0-Go’ offense, which features no-huddle, spread, and run-heavy concepts. Moreover, he is known for his creative packages, player relationships, and innovation to fit modern players.

Apart from Marion, the program has also hired AJ Smith as QBs coach with pro experience in the UFL. He has been coaching QBs since 2016, starting at Southeastern, and since he continues his UFL duties with Colorado, the pro concepts will only benefit Julian Lewis. Apart from Smith, Deion Sanders has also hired a new tight end coach in Josh Niblett. Although he has limited college experience, Niblett has coached Gainesville High School for 22 seasons.

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So far, Lewis has liked what he has seen from Marion. Hopefully, the new QB-OC duo will return the Buffs to the heights of the 2024 season.