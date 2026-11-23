Urban Meyer went 7-0 against Michigan as Ohio State’s former head coach, so his opinion of the Wolverines carries weight in this rivalry. The day after Michigan upset No. 4 UCLA 18-16 in triple overtime, he gave his honest take on this team, and it was not kind to half of the roster.

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“I think the Wolverine defense is legit, legit, ’cause that offense is pathetic up there,” said Meyer. “It’s the worst offense in college football yet. They’re in almost all the games, and I’ve covered, we covered them on Big Noon a bunch, and their defense, what they did to UCLA, was absolutely phenomenal.”

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Meyer made the comments during a panel discussion at Ohio State’s Scarlet & Gray Saturdays event on November 22, in a video shared by Eleven Warriors on YouTube.

The numbers explain why he went that far. Michigan averages 18.3 points and 296.0 yards per game, and it entered Week 13 ranked 129th in scoring offense. That puts the Wolverines among the bottom 10 nationally, though not literally last, as Meyer put it.

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Quarterback Bryce Underwood has completed 54.5% of his passes for 1,077 yards, with six touchdowns and six interceptions. Against UCLA, the offense scored only 10 points in regulation, and offensive coordinator Jason Beck was fired earlier in the season.

The defense is the reason Michigan stays in games. It allows 17.5 points per game, a top-20 mark nationally, and held 10 of its first 11 opponents to 21 points or fewer.

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UCLA had only three points through the first 59 minutes and 50 seconds of regulation, and Michigan forced three turnovers and recorded four sacks. UCLA was also down to third-string quarterback Madden Iamaleava late, after Ty Dieffenbach was hurt.

Meyer was just as honest about Ohio State.

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“Our defense has been up and down a little bit, but their offense stinks,” Meyer continued. “Our offense has been up and down a little bit, and now we’re down to our backup quarterback. So, I see this being a very low-scoring game.”

That backup is true freshman Luke Fahey, who has started since Julian Sayin hurt his right arm against Indiana on October 17. Fahey threw a 67-yard touchdown pass to Jeremiah Smith in the 31-28 loss to Nebraska on November 21, but the defeat dropped Ohio State to 7-4 and ended its College Football Playoff hopes.

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The Buckeyes have lost three of their last four, and they are reportedly unranked in the Coaches Poll for the first time since 2011.

Meyer still picked Ohio State and said the Buckeyes have the better roster, and he called Smith maybe the best player to ever play college football. He also said Whittingham’s defense is the best unit playing right now, and that Ohio State’s offensive line is not playing great.

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“I think whoever punches the hardest is gonna win the game,” he said in a separate X post by reporter Adam King. His prediction was a 17-10 or 17-14 Ohio State win.

Barstool founder Dave Portnoy, a Michigan alum, wrote on X that this might be the worst big game in the rivalry’s history and that both fanbases need an embarrassing loss to push for coaching changes.

Plus, Ohio head coach Ryan Day has not directly backed defensive coordinator Matt Patricia, while Meyer supported their defense.

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“We don’t have a choice. We’ve got to get this thing together in the next week to go win this game, and that’s important. It’s hard to be thinking about that right now, coming off the field like this as disappointed and frustrated as we all are, so we got to figure it out. We got to come up with a way,” Day said.

The Game kicks off at noon ET on Fox on November 28 at Ohio Stadium, and both teams arrive with seasons that have already gone sideways.