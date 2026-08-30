“It’s Time to End This”: LSU Legend Takes Concerns to NCAA After Growing Frustrated With Lane Kiffin & Program

Even with purple and gold running through his veins, Breiden Fehoko couldn’t stay quiet. LSU head coach Lane Kiffin was using a court injunction to sign former NFL players, including ex-Cleveland Browns tight end Dae’Quan Wright, right before the season opener. For Fehoko, watching his school exploit a legal loophole felt like a line no team should ever cross

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Fehoko won a national championship with LSU in 2019 before grinding his way into the NFL. To him, college football belongs to young student-athletes working for a life-changing shot, not guys who already had a pro contract. Bringing in ex-NFL cuts meant pushing out college kids who worked all summer just days before kickoff.

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Social media complaints were no longer enough for the former Tigers star. Fehoko decided to take his fight straight to the highest offices in college sports, sending an email directly to the top brass. Then, he made his message public on X, setting off alarm bells across Baton Rouge.

“Thirty minutes ago I privately emailed representatives of the @NCAA, @SEC, and legislature. I stated the failure to uphold the integrity of football and define amateurism. I look forward to growing conversations and ending this nonsense. It’s time to end this BS,” Fehoko demanded on X.

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Calling out your alma mater is a heavy move for any school legend, but Fehoko felt LSU was trading its identity for quick wins. Speaking on his podcast, he admitted his heart was breaking for the university, saying money had taken over morals and he couldn’t respect how the current staff was operating.

Fehoko made it clear on his podcast that his anger was not about hating his alma mater. It was about watching money take over morals. Seeing Kiffin stack the Tigers’ roster with former NFL talent like Dae’Quan Wright felt like a step too far. For Fehoko, chasing wins at the cost of the game’s integrity was something he simply could not respect.

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Kiffin quickly defended his strategy, pointing out that if LSU didn’t pick up available top talent, another SEC rival definitely would. From his perspective, he wasn’t doing anything illegal. He was just using the temporary court rules on the board to keep his team competitive.

That explanation, however, did little to settle the debate. The internet quickly split into two camps over Fehoko’s decision to contact the sport’s power brokers. Traditional football purists and plenty of parents sided with Fehoko, arguing that college sports were rapidly losing what made them special.

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The Big Ten moved first, banning former professional players from returning to college football, with the SEC and other major conferences soon following suit. Suddenly, what started as a heated debate over LSU’s roster had become a much bigger issue for the entire sport.

That put Kiffin and LSU under even more scrutiny. What initially looked like an aggressive roster-building move had instead helped ignite a national conversation about where the line should be drawn between college athletes and former professionals.

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Meanwhile, Fehoko is being praised by many for using his voice to protect the future of the game. It is a wild reminder of just how chaotic and unpredictable college sports have become, especially when one of their own alumni is now calling out what he believes are the wrongdoings.