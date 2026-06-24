“I’ve Driven Uber”: Fired ESPN Host Who Worked With Pat McAfee, Shares Heartbreaking Life Update

Former SportsCenter anchor Max McGee’s life had prepared him for the ESPN job. But not for what came barely two years into his dream role. In February, he disappeared from the show, and it was not revealed until later that he had been fired. Some people asked questions, some answered, but no one really knew the truth. Turns out, McGee himself is part of that latter group, as he recently broke his two-year-long silence.

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“In February 2024, I lost my dream job at ESPN,” McGee said in an emotional Instagram video. “There was an HR investigation. I participated in it. At the end of that process, I was terminated. I was never provided the specific details of the complaint that ultimately led to that decision. I disagree with the outcome. I still don’t fully understand all of the reasons behind it. And that uncertainty has been one of the hardest parts for the last two years.”

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Questions about Max McGee’s exit gained attention in 2024 when a report from The Athletic stated that ESPN sources linked his departure to a complaint from a female employee. The report linked his departure while discussing workplace investigations, while he was working with Pat McAfee and others at ESPN.

Former senior vice president of production Lee Fitting was fired under the same process in August 2023, where complaints against him mentioned him making jokes at his female counterparts. The Athletic and many other sources reached out to McGee to tell his story. However, he was told not to entertain them. And so, he had been quiet.

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That silence, however, came at a cost.

“Since then, I’ve lost so many opportunities. I’ve gone through interview after interview. I’ve driven Uber. I’ve moved back home. I’ve questioned myself. I’ve been angry. I’ve been embarrassed. I’ve been disappointed. And I’ve wondered whether I’d ever work in television again.

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“But I’ve learned something: You don’t always get closure. You don’t always get a perfect explanation. Sometimes all you can decide is whether you’re going to keep going. That’s what I’ve done. If you’ve ever lost something you worked your entire life for, then you probably understand why this has been so difficult.

“This isn’t the end of my story. It’s just a chapter of it.”

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For Max McGee, it hit at a different level because he wasn’t a broadcasting prodigy who landed at ESPN straight out of college. After struggling academically, he dropped out of community college. He worked at Famous Dave’s in Cherry Hill for years while sending out application after application. More than 250 TV stations turned him down. Most people would’ve quit after 25 rejections, but he never quit.

Finally, he got an opportunity in Lake Charles, Louisiana, forcing him to move 1,400 miles from home. Then came Myrtle Beach and Baltimore, where Max McGee was spending thousands of hours on TV through local markets that don’t usually get national attention. Finally, during the height of COVID, he took a shot that changed everything.

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He contacted an ESPN employee through LinkedIn and asked for an opportunity. Three months later, he was auditioning. After two weeks, ESPN called, and he finally landed his dream job.

That’s why his latest story is quite powerful as it is relatable to some extent. Sometimes, you can spend your whole life chasing something only to lose it faster than you ever imagined. But he insists this isn’t the end. The former SportsCenter host who once reached the top of the sports media mountain is now trying to climb his way back. And after hearing his story, it’s hard not to wonder what the next chapter looks like.