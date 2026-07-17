“I’ve Had Enough…”: Dabo Swinney Shares Deeply Personal Message After Landing Among CFB’s “Most Hated” Coaches

In a new ranking, college football fans named Dabo Swinney the third most hated head coach. For anyone who has followed him at Clemson, that label will not come as a surprise. At ACC Kickoff, he chose to talk less about the list and more about how he handles love and hate.

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“You get a lot of love, you get a lot of hate in this world, especially this journey that we are on,” Dabo Swinney said in an appearance at ACC Kickoff. “I’ve had enough for a lifetime.”

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He made it clear that public opinion does not set the tone for his life anymore.

“All of that stuff is circumstantial,” he said. “It’s based on: if you do this, then that. If this, then that. Man, if we got that one more yard, they love you, but you came up one yard short, they hate you, and you know that’s all circumstantial.”

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For Swinney, the fix is not trying to win people over. It is holding on to what he says does not change.

“That’s again why I put my life on a foundation of faith because God’s promises, God’s peace and grace, and that never change,” he added. “That’s not circumstantial. So that’s how I live my life.”

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Swinney landed at No. 3 on RotoWire’s list, behind Lane Kiffin and Deion Sanders. The outlet blended social media comments with a nationwide survey to gauge how fans across the country view each coach. RotoWire noted that Clemson’s long run of success brings automatic scrutiny, and Swinney’s blunt views on the transfer portal and NIL make him an easy target. In a sport where perception shapes recruiting and donor support, a “most hated” label is more than noise for a program trying to climb back.

“He’s won big and then sermonizes about how he did it,” RotoWire wrote. “The anti-transfer-portal, anti-NIL stances land as preachy in a sport that has moved on without him. Not every villain is loud.”

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To supporters, he’s defending principles that helped build a championship program. To critics, he’s resisting a sport that has already moved on. That tug-of-war has followed Swinney as the sport has changed fast around him. Players switch schools more often, money plays a bigger role, and plenty of coaches chase quick fixes.

Swinney has not really taken that path. He still talks about building players over time, earning trust, and creating a strong program instead of patching holes every offseason. He’s made a few adjustments, but the way he sees the game hasn’t really changed. That’s why people have strong opinions, and he’s well aware of that. Trying to win everyone over has never been part of the job in his eyes. His words at ACC Kickoff made one thing clear: the criticism does not move him the way it once might have.

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As Clemson heads into 2026, the question is not whether the noise will stop, but whether his message can steady a program under pressure.