Jackson Arnold Fails to Sway Heisman Voter as Hugh Freeze Catches Strays in Brutal Auburn Dig

Every time Alabama and Auburn face off, it’s more than just a game. This rivalry goes way back to 1893, and fans from both sides show up like it’s life or death. This clash has delivered some of the wildest and most unforgettable moments in college football; think of “Punt, Bama, Punt,” “Bo Over the Top,” and the legendary “Camback.” Records? Rankings? Throw them out the window. When the Tide and the Tigers line up, it’s personal.

The Iron Bowl is talked about all year long. Whether you’re at school, work, or even the grocery store, you’ll hear fans debating it. The Athletic even ranked it the second-best rivalry in college football, just behind Ohio State vs. Michigan. That says a lot. Its emotions and intensity kind of take over the whole state.

In the recent post on X, Ryan C. Fowler, a Heisman voter, wrote, “Breaking News: Exclusive photo from Auburn’s second practice. Looks like the Tigers are on track for a fifth straight losing season.” He posted a hilarious meme showing what he claimed was a behind-the-scenes look at Auburn’s practice. A picture that made Auburn’s team look clumsy and confused, joking that’s how they’re headed for their fifth losing season in a row.

Despite Jackson Arnold’s well-off background as a former five-star recruit and Gatorade National Player of the Year, not everyone is convinced he’s ready to lead Auburn back to prominence. Sure, he brings athleticism and portal buzz, but his up-and-down stint at Oklahoma left lingering doubts. Still, Hugh Freeze clearly saw something others didn’t, especially in how Arnold fits the Tigers’ offense. “The biggest thing Coach Freeze sold me on with the scheme is, one, the RPO game, and, two, the deep shots,” Arnold shared. “That’s something that I’ve been doing a lot since high school. And even my first couple of years in college was huge in the RPOs, huge in the deep shots.”

The meme Fowler posted was classic trolling. It showed a group of guys fumbling around on a football field, which was absolute chaos, with Auburn logos slapped on them. He joked that it was a sneak peek from Auburn’s second practice and claimed they were headed for a fifth straight losing season. And honestly? He’s not just making it up. Auburn hasn’t had a winning record since 2019.

No more excuses as Hugh Freeze reloads Auburn

Auburn’s been in a tough spot for a while now, and the records say it all. They’ve had four straight losing seasons: 5–7 in 2024, 6–7 in 2023, 5–7 in 2022, and 6–7 in 2021. It’s been a while since they looked like real contenders in the SEC, where other teams are chasing national titles every year. And honestly, the biggest issue isn’t even just what’s happening on the field. Their pipeline to the NFL has dried up, too. Auburn hasn’t had a first-round draft pick since Derrick Brown and Noah Igbinoghene back in 2020.

Everything’s lined up now, and it’s on Hugh Freeze to make it all click. Auburn’s out of excuses, not with a reloaded roster, a QB who fits the system, and fans who are done hearing “we’re rebuilding.” Jackson Arnold, the former five-star from Oklahoma, can be the guy Freeze has been hunting for. The coaching staff hit the portal hard for a reason. The SEC doesn’t slow down for maybes, and with all these new additions, the pressure’s cranked way up.

Auburn’s been loading up with back-to-back top-10 recruiting classes; the talent level’s on a whole new level. Freeze has landed blue-chip all over the place, including five-star QB Deuce Knight and edge rusher Jared Smith. And they grabbed 8 of Alabama’s top 10 in-state recruits. That’s not just talk; it’s a big-time power move. Freeze isn’t just dreaming about a rebuild; he’s actually building something that could put Auburn back on track.