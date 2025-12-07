Jackson Arnold to Enter Transfer Portal After Hugh Freeze’s Public Reference to Him in Firing Remarks

Jackson Arnold came to Auburn with big hopes, but the dream unraveled fast. After an inconsistent year, midseason benching, and a 5-7 run, the former five-star quarterback is hitting the transfer portal. Now, instead of leading Auburn’s future, Arnold is looking for a better shot somewhere else.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“BREAKING: Auburn QB Jackson Arnold is expected to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, @_JHokanson reports,” On3 stated on X.

As per On3’s Justin Hokanson report, Jackson Arnold is likely to enter the transfer portal. Following discussions about their futures with new head coach Alex Golesh and his staff, Arnold was encouraged to consider other options.

ADVERTISEMENT

Arnold began the 2025 season with a 3-0 start and a No. 22 ranking. And ended the year with 1,309 passing yards, six touchdowns, and two interceptions, along with 311 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns. However, his game struggled big time in losses against Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Georgia, and Missouri, which forced the Tigers to use Ashton Daniels and Deuce Knight.