Who Is Jacob Rodriguez’s Wife? Meet Emma Rodriguez, the Texas Tech Red Raiders LB’s Life Partner

Jacob Rodriguez, the 6-foot-1, 230-pound Texas Tech Linebacker, is the heartbeat of the Red Raiders’ defense. He is known for his dominant tackles and sacks throughout his career. But behind every fierce hit? There’s a wife who’s got his back, who supports him from thousands of feet in the air. Meet Emma Rodriguez, Jacob’s wife, who has been having the back of this Linebacker for life.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Who is Jacob Rodriguez’s Wife, Emma?

Emma Rodriguez (formerly Emma Madison) is a North Texas native from Wichita Falls. She completed her high school at Wichita Falls High School, the rival of S.H. Rider High School, where Jacob graduated from. She did her Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology and Exercise Science at the United States Military Academy at West Point. She graduated in 2023 as the First Regiment Cadet Command Sergeant Major.

ADVERTISEMENT

What is Emma Rodriguez’s age?

Emma was born on January 28, 2001, in Wichita Falls, Texas, based on Jacob’s Instagram post. Therefore, she is currently 24 years old (as of 2025). This makes her one year and eight months older than her husband Jacob, who was born on September 6, 2002, and is currently 23 years old.

ADVERTISEMENT

How did Jacob Rodriguez and Emma Rodriguez meet?

Jacob and Emma knew each other at a very young age, growing up in Wichita Falls, Texas, after the QB’s family moved there from Minnesota. They studied in a rival school in the same county and crossed paths during their teenage years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

When did Jacob Rodriguez and Emma Rodriguez get Married?

On February 17, 2023, Jacob proposed to Emma. It’s one of the most unforgettable days in their life, one they cherish every year. Emma on Instagram remembered the day when she said yes to Jacob with a picture and the caption, “A year ago today. @jrodriguez._10 saying yes to you was the greatest decision of my life. I love the life we get to live and I love you.”

On July 1, 2023, they gathered their family and friends at Willis, Texas, for their engagement, but surprised everyone by turning the engagement party into their wedding that evening. They are two years into married life.

ADVERTISEMENT

What does Emma do for a living?

Emma Rodriguez is a U.S. Army Blackhawk helicopter pilot on active duty at Fort Novosel in Enterprise, Alabama. She’s been working as a Flight School student since June 2023, a month before their wedding. Despite staying at different places, they always cared for each other, with late-night FaceTimes, surprise visits, and more. Jacob also revealed how the NIL helped him in covering the travel costs to meet his lovely wife in Alabama, and relieving the strain of a surprise wedding.

ADVERTISEMENT

What is Emma Rodriguez’s social media?

There’s no doubt Emma Rodriguez is Jacob’s biggest supporter and the best fan he’s ever had. Her social media handles are the best example of it. The Army pilot turned her social media handle into Jacob’s support page, as she never missed sharing his accomplishments on her profile. She is always proud of her husband and is campaigning for him, asking people to vote for him in the Heisman Trophy race. Emma wrote on X, “You know what time it is. @HeismanTrophy I want to vote for #JacobRodriguez.” Her love for her husband not only made the fans cherish the couple but also made the Texas Tech head coach, Joey McGuire, a fan.