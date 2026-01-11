Jacob Rodriguez’s Wife Bids Emotional Farewell to Texas Tech Fans as Red Raiders LB Awaits His Draft Fate

Texas Tech linebacker Jacob Rodriguez declared for the 2026 NFL Draft after exhausting college football eligibility. Although he capped his 4-year stint with the Red Raiders with a lopsided loss at the Orange Bowl, he’s been a standout for the program. Now, Rodriguez is eying the pros after a season highlighted by national awards and top PFF grades. His wife shared an emotional farewell on social media, tipping their hats to the program’s role in their lives.

“Red Raider Nation, thank you for changing our lives,” Emma Rodriguez wrote on Instagram. “4 years will never be enough. We are forever indebted to this university and to this team. Red Raiders for Life.”

Lubbock has played a huge role in Emma’s loving relationship with husband, Jacob Rodriguez. The reality of having to leave the place and the people who shaped their journey has been bittersweet. It shows how loyal they’ve grown to the program, sending a strong message to NFL scouts alongside Jacob’s NFL-ready traits.

While Emma served at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, Texas Tech became the backdrop for their love story during Jacob’s college years. She played Army softball her freshman year. But long before the academy, she and Jacob Rodriguez first crossed paths at their church youth group in Wichita Falls, Texas. While their story officially began at a summer camp after Emma’s junior year and Jacob’s freshman year, they went to rival high schools.

Although a brief breakup and Jacob’s transfer gave them space to make their own life decisions, it eventually brought them back together. Emma often made the nine-hour trek from Fort Riley, Kansas, to Lubbock for home games, proving distance was no match for their bond.

Rodriguez’s breakout amplified their power-couple narrative, spotlighting his and Emma’s story as a power couple balancing military duty and football fame. Surely, that bond continues between these high school sweethearts, but the place will definitely change.

In 2025, the team captain was the top-rated player in CFB for run defense and ranked fifth nationally in coverage according to PFF. But Rodriguez burst onto the scene in 2024, playing all 13 games and making an immediate impact with 127 tackles, 10.5 for loss, and five sacks.

While his performance earned him First-Team All-Big 12 honors and an All-American honorable mention in 2024, he won the Bronko Nagurski Award and the Chuck Bednarik Award for the nation’s top defensive player in 2025. With this kind of stunning display, he is projected as a third- or fourth-round pick in most NFL mock drafts. However, ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. has him ranked ninth among off-ball linebackers for the 2026 draft. It clearly shows a clear path for the Red Raiders’ linebacker to the NFL.

Now, while Emma chases her own ambitions, Jacob waits for his draft fate. Is he truly NFL-ready, despite the stats?

Jacob Rodriguez’s NFL future still has work to do

Jacob Rodriguez has been a force at linebacker for Texas Tech, and his production speaks for itself. From a 3-star athlete at Virginia to a decorated Butkus Award winner, Rodriguez has shown versatility, grit, and playmaking ability that make him one of CFB’s most productive defenders.

His lateral agility and wrap-up tackling keep ball carriers in check, while his “Peanut Punch” technique has created 13 career forced fumbles. He also shows surprising ball skills for a linebacker, turning his wide receiver/tight end background into interceptions and pass breakups.

Still, NFL scouts have concerns. At 6’1”, 235 pounds, he lacks ideal length and strength, which can leave him stuck on blocks or struggling against bigger players.

More importantly, speed and sideline-to-sideline range are limited, and he likely needs to improve his zone awareness. While a high-level prospect in production, Rodriguez’s physical traits may cap his draft ceiling. But some questions remain about how that translates to the next level.