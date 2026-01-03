College Football QB Who Sued Florida for $13.8M Enters Transfer Portal for Third Time

Jaden Rashada’s college career has been a true reflection of the NIL-dominated landscape. His talent out of high school would have you convinced that he was destined for great things. However, it never panned out that way. After failing to find his footing at Sacramento State in the 2025 season, the QB is on the move again.

As per Pete Nakos, Rashada entered the portal for the third time on Friday.

The 2025 season was supposed to be a new beginning; however, things took a turn for the worse. Week 2 quietly saw him heading to the sidelines after he was reportedly benched for Cardell Williams. He did appear in the next four games, but Williams remained the primary signal-caller.

After facing the Northern Colorado Bears, he did not see any more snaps after that, ending his season with a mere 264 yards, a touchdown, and an interception each, along with three sacks on his resume.

In three years, he switched to three different programs. After spending his freshman season at Arizona State under Kenny Dillingham, he transferred to Georgia, where he sat out under Carson Beck and Gunner Stockton. For the 2025 season, he came to Sacramento State. His journey may seem erratic, but these decisions were made after thorough analysis.

“It was a lot to figure out, honestly,” Rashada said to CBS Sports. “This move had to be pretty critical and intentional; I was more picky this time around. I had more pure intentions of what I wanted to get out of it.”

In his freshman season, he saw limited action. He appeared in mere three games before an undisclosed injury sidelined him for the rest of the season. Although he made his last appearance in the regular-season finale against Arizona. The following year, he saw no action at all. By this time, the young quarterback wanted to return to the field. When the Hornets came in calling, Rashada knew it was time not to let this opportunity go to waste.

“Most importantly, I missed the game. I love football. This is what I’ve been doing since I was a kid. I missed playing the game. I wanted to play for a head coach who had my back and had a plan for me.”

However, Jaden never made headlines for his performance. Not in college football, to be precise. Most of his controversies involved NIL, which ultimately led him to zero financial incentives.

Jaden Rashada sued Florida for $13.8 million

Straight after high school, Jaden Rashada committed to the Miami Hurricanes. According to the reports, he signed a $9.5 million deal with the Canes, turning down a reported $11 million offer from the Florida Gators.

The beginning of the saga itself is marred by controversies, with a Miami booster denying the existence of a million-dollar agreement. Weeks later, things took a turn when Jaden flipped his commitment to the Florida Gators. This time, the reported deal amounted to a whopping $13.8 million for four years. Much to his woe, the deal fell through after Florida’s NIL collective failed to make good on the promised deal.

He sued Billy Napier and the state of Florida for defrauding him out of millions after they backed out of the NIL deal. The NCAA got involved and launched an investigation into his recruitment. Eventually, Florida released him from his letter of intent, and Jaden went to play for Arizona State. This time, he did not have the luxury of signing an NIL deal with the Sun Devils.

He later attended the University of Georgia and Sacramento State. But after a lackluster season, he is again looking for greener pastures.