Jon Sumrall & Florida on High Alert After 4-Star WR Target’s Surprise SEC Rival Admission

Just as the excitement around Jon Sumrall’s arrival began to energize Gainesville, a new recruiting battle with an old SEC foe is threatening to temper the mood. The Gators now face the risk of losing a priority four-star target after a rival SEC program entered the race for his recruitment.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Auburn has entered the race to recruit Jaden Upshaw, a standout wide receiver from Lee County. Just like the Gators, the Tigers are undergoing their own rebuild following a disappointing 2025 season, making changes at the top by hiring Alex Golesh from USF and granting him the resources to reshape the roster. On3‘s Steve Wiltfong discussed Auburn’s growing presence in Upshaw’s recruitment on the Rivals Podcast with Josh Newberg.

“I got a chance to spend time with receiver Jaden Upshaw at the Navy All-America Bowl last week in San Antonio. And Auburn was one of the schools that he mentioned as one of his favorites.” Wiltfong said on the January 16 episode of the show. “Georgia, of course, is in there. Texas A&M’s doing a really good job recruiting him. He’s high on Miami, and he also likes USC, but Auburn is a program that’s made a move with him.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The heavy competition for Jaden Upshaw’s commitment is unsurprising. The 6’2″, 185 lb receiver emerged as one of Lee County’s most dangerous offensive weapons, finishing the season with 47 receptions for over 900 yards and eight touchdowns. His production helped lead the Trojans to an 8-4 record and a state playoff appearance.

Upshaw’s breakout year was formally recognized when he was named a 2026 Navy All-American during a virtual jersey presentation as part of the Road to the Dome tour. He competed in the annual East vs. West matchup at the Alamodome in San Antonio, where Wiltfong spoke with him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jaden Upshaw’s rise has been anything but sudden. As a sophomore during the 2024 season, he delivered an outstanding campaign, hauling in 63 receptions for 842 yards and 11 touchdowns. That production has translated directly into national recognition. Within the 2027 class, Rivals ranks Upshaw No. 63 overall, No. 11 among wide receivers, and No. 5 in Georgia. Meanwhile, 247Sports Composite places him No. 78 nationally, No. 14 at wide receiver, and No. 10 in the state.

The Florida Gators will have to fend off stiff competition from several power programs if they hope to secure Jaden Upshaw’s commitment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Florida still has the edge

Even with sustained attention from programs such as Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, Auburn, Clemson, and South Carolina, Upshaw has remained locked in on leading his current team, the Trojans.

“My goal is for us to be 15-0 with a state championship,” Upshaw said. “Personally, I want to get 1,200 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns, but it all starts with team success.”

ADVERTISEMENT

That team-first mindset, paired with elite athleticism and a relentless work ethic, has made Upshaw one of the headliners on this year’s Fantastic Fifteen, the Albany Herald’s list of top players to watch in 2025. He models his game after elite wideouts such as Julio Jones and Jeremiah Smith, blending size, speed, and physicality with polished hands and precise route running.

“I’m working to become one of the greats,” Upshaw said. “That’s the standard I hold myself to.”

That mindset could soon carry over to the college level, where Upshaw’s recruitment remains wide open and his eventual destination is still very much undecided.