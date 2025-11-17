Kalen DeBoer Announces Wild Plans for Alabama LB Suffering Career-Threatning Injury

For a player who has been with the Tide for six years, much of Jah-Marien Latham’s college career has been plagued by injuries. Ahead of Alabama’s game against Georgia this season, the linebacker suffered a neck injury during practice reps. He was ruled out of the ongoing season. However, the coaching staff hasn’t given up on Latham despite him losing eligibility.

In his Monday press conference after the Oklahoma loss, Kalen DeBoer was asked about Jah-Marien Latham. The head coach confirmed that the coaching staff is in talks with him about the possibility of a 7th year at Alabama. “Nothing as far as what the future holds,” DeBoer said. “I know we’ll continue to talk with him on that here. And obviously, there would have to be something that’s done from the NCAA level to get that year as well.”

If Latham gives his nod, he’ll require a medical redshirt year to suit up for the Tide again next year.

After the 2024 season, Latham was among the NFL Draft-eligible faces who could have entered the 2025 Draft. Ahead of the ReliaQuest Bowl, he was asked about his future plans and had implied a possibility regarding the league. “That’s something that we’ll see what happens after the bowl game,” he said. Eventually, he returned to the Bama locker room. In December last year, “I’m back, 2025 let’s do it,” he had announced in January. However, plagued with injuries his 2025 season came to an end before it even took off.

Earlier in the season, things looked bright for Jah-Marien Latham when he took the field against Florida State in the season opener. He registered two tackles before the injury demon struck again. The LB left the game due to a lower-body injury. As a result, he missed Alabama’s next two games.

Just when things turned around and Latham was preparing for the showdown against the Bulldogs at Athens, the neck injury happened. It was a stressful situation. It took thirty minutes to stabilize him, and then he was rushed to the hospital. He had to be rushed to the hospital. Following a four-hour surgery, he is now in rehab.

Even at the time, the topic of medical redshirting the season was raised by the media to Kalen DeBoer. The head coach said that he hadn’t discussed it with Latham.

Jah-Marien Latham’s impact on the roster

Jah-Marien Latham cannot play on the roster, but he is constantly rooting for his teammates. Following the unfortunate incident, Kalen DeBoer acknowledged what he meant to the team. “You know, just like those guys that we talk about who are on the field and bring great energy, there’s so much respect for Jah-Marien,” HC DeBoer said. “You can see that, and how important it is to him for us to be successful. He’s out there cheering us on and helping other guys out: looking at the calls. He’s engaged, even understanding his circumstances.”

Having been listed as a redshirt senior last season, the veteran defensive weapon tallied 29 tackles and was honored as the defensive (power) player of the week by Bama coaches. So far in his collegiate career, he has recorded 44 tackles over 44 games, along with 2.5 sacks with a fumble recovery.

Having been at Tuscaloosa for years, he is the sole member on the present roster who played in Bama’s latest national championship victory under Nick Saban. A former four-star recruit from Pickens County High School, he was ranked ninth overall at Alabama.