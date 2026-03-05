Lane Kiffin on Cusp of Breaking 5-Star Drought Looming Over LSU Since Les Miles Era

Lane Kiffin’s era at Baton Rouge is already showing results after the head coach invested more than $40 million in the 2026 roster. Following a No. 12 national ranking for the 2026 class, Kiffin has now turned his attention to the 2027 recruiting class, where he has potentially ended a drought that lasted more than a decade.

Edge rusher Jaiden Bryant, who committed to the Tigers back on January 3rd, 2026, is officially holding a five-star rating, as per 247Sports. This addition came after more than 10 years in Baton Rouge. Even though some outlets also rank 2026 athlete Trenton Henderson (committed in July, 2025) a five-star edge, On3 puts him in with just four stars.

And as for Bryant, it’s a huge deal for the Bayou Bengals. During Les Miles’ head coaching era at Baton Rouge from 2005 to 2016, very few DEs or edge rushers landed at Louisiana. One of Miles’ first major gets, Jean-Francois was a 5-star prospect from Miami who became a key contributor to the 2007 National Championship team. But after Miles’ departure in 2016, five-star defensive ends became very scarce.

But there is a reason for this. The shift from a pure 4-3 defensive scheme to a more hybrid 3-4 reduced the focus on achieving traditional 5-star DEs. They searched for a hybrid version, “edge,” and that was a functional role; not everyone could do it. And the ones who could, SEC rivals like Alabama and Georgia, got them. But now, Jaiden Bryant may finish that drought if he keeps committed to LSU.

Even though it’s a big win for Lane Kiffin and the Tigers, until Bryant signs that letter of intent at the end of 2026, nothing remains confirmed. The Irmo High prospect was originally a 4-star recruit. His ranking surged this offseason, and now he is the No. 1 edge rusher in the nation. Bryant confirmed his decision during the Under Armour All-America Game.

He chose the Tigers over other major programs, including South Carolina, Alabama, Georgia, Miami, and Texas A&M. The Tigers ‘ DL coach, Sterling Lucas, played a crucial factor in this. Lucas had previously recruited Bryant while at South Carolina, and his move to LSU “made the recruitment process very easy” for Bryant.

“The connection I had with Coach Sterling Lucas and him leaving South Carolina and going to LSU. It just made my recruitment process very easy,” Bryant said. “I had that good connection, and it was a good fit for me.”

Apart from this, Bryant also cited Lane Kiffin as a reason for his decision. He described him as a coach who “stands on business” and can develop him into a better player. Last year, Bryant recorded 79 tackles and 11 sacks. He also returned three turnovers for touchdowns. Bryant led his team to consecutive appearances in the 5A Division II championship game. With all this at stake, keeping Jaiden Bryant committed won’t be easy.

There is no less competition for Jaiden Bryant

After Jaiden Bryant’s upgrade to 5-star, it was pretty obvious that other major powerhouses would not sit back without trying to flip him. The Aggies are considered a serious threat and have already secured an official visit from Bryant for the weekend of June 5, 2026. A visit to Baton Rouge is set for June 19th; a two-week wait can lead to anything in today’s recruiting era.

Other than that, the South Carolina Gamecocks remain a major problem for Lane Kiffin. Bryant hails from Columbia; in that way, the in-state ties give them an edge. Other than that, Miami has also fixed May 29th for his official visit to Coral Gables. Alabama is also pushing for Bryant and working hard to schedule an official visit. And as is obvious, Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs will always remain a serious contender against Lane Kiffin.

However, LSU looks to be in a safe position with Bryant as of now, with Sterling Lucas also keeping his influence. Apart from Bryant, LSU has also landed four-star QB Peyton Houston. He is a top-10-ranked quarterback nationally and committed to the Tigers in September 2025.

Other targets:

Joshua Dobson (CB): A five-star cornerback from North Carolina ranked No. 7 overall.

Easton Royal (WR): The No. 1 wide receiver in America and a New Orleans native.

Albert Simien(IOL): The No. 1 interior offensive lineman in the country from Lake Charles, Louisiana.

Trey Martin(RB): A four-star running back from Winnsboro, Louisiana, who is the No. 1 rated RB in the state.

Jayden Miles(RB): Another top-tier in-state running back from Baton Rouge Catholic who is currently trending toward LSU.