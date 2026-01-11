Big 10 Legend Names Dan Lanning’s Biggest Advantage Over Rivals

Indiana Heisman winner Fernando Mendoza torched Oregon for 456 yards and four touchdowns, powering the Hoosiers to a 56-22 rout in Friday’s CFP Peach Bowl semifinal. The Ducks’ 13-1 valiant playoff run ended against college football’s hottest team. But former Michigan tight end Jake Butt urged 39-year-old coach Dan Lanning not to dwell on the defeat.

Despite the lopsided scoreline, the Ducks’ run to the CFP semifinals earned praise across the college football world. Former Michigan tight end and Big Ten legend Jake Butt shared his perspective on X, pointing out why Oregon’s future under Lanning remains bright.

“Dan Lanning is 39 years old. Cignetti is 64,” Butt wrote. “Think about all of the wins, losses, pain, triumph, lessons learned, and wisdom gained in that 25-year difference. Tough loss, but Dan Lanning will learn and grow from last night’s loss. Matter of time before he brings a title to Oregon.”

Butt’s point highlights the bigger picture. Oregon finished the season 11-1 and earned a playoff spot after an impressive campaign. The Ducks first defeated James Madison Dukes in a high-scoring 51-34 win before shutting out Texas Tech Red Raiders 23-0 in the next round. Their CFP semifinal loss came against arguably the hottest team in college football this season, led by the Heisman winner Mendoza.

A slow start in the first quarter put Oregon on the back foot early, and Indiana never allowed the Ducks to regain momentum. While the defeat was painful, it also served as a reminder that Oregon remains close to the sport’s highest level. For Lanning, the loss can become a building block rather than a setback.

At just 39 years old, Lanning’s age and experience advantage over many of his peers remains a key positive. With this season now complete, Oregon and its coaching staff can turn full attention toward recruiting and roster building, confident that a national title remains a realistic goal in the years ahead.

Oregon has a replacement in mind for Dante Moore

The biggest uncertainty for the Oregon Ducks heading into the offseason is whether Dante Moore will return for a second season as the team’s starting quarterback. Moore has the option to declare for the 2026 NFL Draft despite still having two years of college eligibility remaining, a decision that could significantly impact Oregon’s plans moving forward.

“I don’t know my decision yet,” Moore said when asked about his future. “I’m going to talk to Coach Land and talk to my family and everybody. But at the end of the day, I don’t want to think about that right now. I just want to think about my teammates and give love to them.”

While Moore’s future remains uncertain, it appears Oregon already has a contingency plan in place. The Ducks have identified Dylan Raiola of the Nebraska Cornhuskers as a potential replacement should Moore decide to move on.

Imago September 20, 2025: Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola 15 in action during the college football game between the Michigan Wolverines and the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Tom Osborne Field at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, NE. : /Sports South Media Lincoln United States – ZUMAc04_ 20250920_zma_c04_1172 Copyright: xKevinxLangleyx

Although Raiola’s 2025 season was cut short by a broken fibula suffered against the USC Trojans in November, he still put together an impressive body of work before the injury. Raiola completed 181 of his 250 pass attempts, posting a 72.4 percent completion rate for just over 2,000 yards and 18 touchdowns. Those numbers highlight why Oregon views him as a viable and attractive option if Moore ultimately chooses to enter the NFL Draft.

For now, Oregon’s quarterback situation remains fluid, with the Ducks prepared to adjust quickly once Moore’s decision becomes clear.