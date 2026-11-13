Jake Dickert Makes His Future Intentions Clear to Wake Forest Nation Following Contract Extension: “We need ALL”

The lights at Allegacy Stadium had already dimmed when the news broke, but the message from Winston-Salem still cut through the noise of a restless coaching carousel. Jake Dickert had spent weeks fielding the same questions every rising coach faces once the wins start piling up, questions about Florida State, about bigger stages, about whether the smallest Power conference program could hold onto the man who had turned it into a College Football Playoff contender. On a Thursday afternoon with the Demon Deacons sitting at 8-1 and No. 13 in the CFP rankings, the answer arrived in the form of a long-term contract extension and a single, emphatic post.

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“Candice and I have such a high level of appreciation for everyone involved at Wake Forest that believes in us and the future of our football program,” Dickert wrote on X. “We know what the path ahead looks like and we are excited to be a huge part of the future. As always, we need ALL of Demon Deacon Nation to continue to invest in the future of our team as we continue to make you proud on and off the field! Go Deacs!!!”

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The words landed with the force of a coach who had just chosen his ground. In 22 months since his introduction on December 19, 2024, Dickert has compiled a 17-5 record. His first season produced nine wins, the most by any first-year head coach in program history, and a Duke’s Mayo Bowl victory over Mississippi State. This fall, the Deacons have lost only to a then-No. 1 Miami team, climbed into the top 15 of every major poll, and positioned themselves for an ACC championship race and a legitimate playoff path. The extension, announced by athletic director John Currie, ends the outside speculation before it can reach the stretch run.

Dickert’s statement matched the official release almost word for word in spirit. “We are excited about the future of Wake Forest Football and taking our program to new heights,” he said. “Our players are proud to represent Wake Forest and embody what Built in the Dark is all about. We are just getting started.” The phrase is more than a slogan. It is the operating system Dickert has installed since arriving from Washington State.

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The call for “ALL of Demon Deacon Nation” is the part that reveals how Dickert sees the next phase. Wake Forest has never been able to outspend the Miamis or Clemsons of the conference. Its advantage has always been coherence: a university that values academics and athletics in the same breath, a city that has embraced the program, and a coach willing to say out loud that the work is unfinished. By securing the extension now, before SMU, before the final stretch, before the carousel fully spins, Currie and the administration removed the largest external distraction. Dickert’s tweet then turned the focus inward, asking the same community that has watched the turnaround to match the commitment he just made.

That turnaround was never guaranteed. Dickert inherited a program coming off a coaching change and a roster in transition. He kept a major portion of the previous staff, developed quarterback Gio Lopez into a Heisman conversation piece, and built an offense that ranks among the nation’s most efficient by EPA. The culture, by nearly every public account, has stabilized around the idea that Wake Forest can win at a high level without abandoning what makes it distinct. The 17 wins already rank among the best two-year stretches in school history; the extension is the university’s bet that the ceiling is still higher.

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For the players who chose Winston-Salem when they could have gone elsewhere, the news is concrete. Continuity matters when the portal never sleeps. For the fans who have packed Allegacy for ranked road wins and bowl victories, it is an invitation. Dickert has repeatedly said he did not come to leave. The contract makes that statement contractual. The tweet makes it personal. He and Candice, along with their children Rylee, Jett, and Jace, have treated the job as more than a stepping stone. The public asks that the broader base treat the investment the same way.