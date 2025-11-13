Congratulations Pour In as Former Georgia QB Announces Birth of 2nd Child

Former UGA QB Jake Fromm and his partner, Caroline, welcomed their second child together on November 11. Jake took to social media to announce the news, and the fans couldn’t be more pleased for the duo.

Dating since 2017, it was in July 2021 when Jake walked down the aisle with his Caroline Barrett, a former UGA volleyball player. “7.2.2021 was the greatest day of my life. Thank you to everyone who has supported us and loved us,” she penned, sharing one of the happiest moments of her life. Soon after, the couple welcomed their first child, Luke. Sharing a beautiful snap, the five-day-old baby Jr. had introduced himself on Caroline’s social media highlights. “Hi guys!! My name is Luke; My favorite hobbies include feeding & snuggles.”

Caroline had announced the pregnancy back in October. “Another life blessing coming this fall🥹🤍. We can’t wait to meet you, sweet baby!!” she shared, cradling her baby bump. Weeks flew by, filled with sweet impatience. The moment they had been waiting for finally arrived on Wednesday night, when a proud dad, Jake, scooped up a cuddly bundle of joy in his arms, beaming to the camera as he captured the overwhelming moment in a Polaroid click.

“Meet Colton James Fromm, the youngest member of the Fromm abode. The Fromms grew to a family of 4 last night. Thank you Lord for this answered prayer – Colton ‘Colt’ James Fromm 11/11/25,” Jake shared, with a proud grin stretching across his face.

Over the weeks and months, Caroline has been sharing her pregnancy journey with her fans constantly. Whether showcasing her nursery preparations or the baby shower celebrations, she has been capturing these special moments with utmost detail, creating memories to treasure. Taking care of herself and her family, she has always cheered on her husband in his career, including attending game days and other events. “Baby’s first afternoon in the stand with daddy,” she had shared, rooting for Jake.

Beyond the family moments, Jake’s journey in football has been equally remarkable.

With a close bond with Kirby Smart, Georgia had been the first choice for the Fromm family. During his recruiting, Jake’s dad, Emmett, had shared, “Kirby is kind of like our homeboy,” in a conversation with 247Sports. The QB’s celebrated Georgia football career saw him come close to breaking records. With 8,224 passing yards, ranking fourth on the Dawgs’ all-time list, he helped Georgia to a national championship game appearance.

Moving into the pro league, he was selected by the Buffalo Bills in the 2020 NFL Draft. So far, he has had stints with the Bills, the Giants, the Washington Commanders, and the Lions. However, he is not presently a part of any active roster in the NFL. In April this year, he was released by the Detroit Lions.

It’s been five years since the duo started a family and are proud parents to two kids.

Congratulations pour in for baby Colt

Marking the occasion, fans have poured in their congratulations and well-wishes, welcoming Colton. One person wrote, “Congrats man! Saw you right after the wedding a few months ago, just off in the middle of the field with no one but your family playing with the kids. Made me so happy.”

Jake and Caroline’s wedding snaps featured a quiet, cheery atmosphere, with a flower arch in the background. Another fan wrote, “That’s a future DAWG!,” implying that little Colt might be following in his father’s footsteps, going to Georgia football. Jake has had a celebrated career with the Dawgs, with Kirby Smart calling him, “We’re really proud of Jake and what he’s done with his leadership already.”

Another person wished the Fromm family on the beautiful occasion. “Awesome!!! Congratulations on your expanding family, Jake!!! Y’all done good.” Sending well wishes for Caroline’s quick recovery and the newborn’s health, a social media user prayed, “Blessings on Colton’s life and speedy recovery for his mom.” Another individual commented. “Congratulations and God Bless!”