Retired NFL QB Ready to Return to Kirby Smart & Georgia if Conditions Are Met

The new lawsuits for extra years of eligibility have opened a Pandora’s box in college football. It started with Diego Pavia, and this year, a number of players are suing the NCAA for a chance to prolong their careers. This prompted one Georgia fan to ask their former quarterback whether he wants to utilize his final year of eligibility.

Jake Fromm left Athens early and entered the 2020 NFL Draft. Some Georgia faithful even joked about his lawyering up and making a comeback. But when Fromm recently reacted to those calls funnily, it was enough to get Dawgs fans jumping up from their seats.

“I’m game if somebody wants to pay for the legal fees,” he said.

While his post might hint at a comeback, he clearly meant it as a joke, using it to indirectly point out how chaotic college athletics have become rather than signaling any real desire to return. In reality, Jake Fromm has little interest in coming back to Georgia as a player. Fromm started at quarterback for Georgia from 2017 to 2019 and stepped into the role as a true freshman after Jacob Eason went down in the 2017 opener.

And boy, did he deliver. In his first career start against Notre Dame, he orchestrated a win and earned the SEC Co-Newcomer of the Year honors. The same season saw the Bulldogs win the SEC championship, and Kirby Smart’s team even made it to the national championship game against Alabama. However, they fell short (26-23) in a closely contested matchup. The quarterback led the program to two more SEC Championship games, but both ended in losses.

Over three seasons, he totaled 8,224 passing yards and 78 touchdowns. Fromm consistently completed over 60% of his passes and built a reputation for his football IQ. He finished with one of the best win percentages in program history and is considered one of Georgia’s most successful modern quarterbacks. So why leave early?

The NFL was his dream. With 41 career starts and a 35–7 record, going pro made sense. His junior year also came with a dip in production, limited receiver talent, and an inexperienced OC, making another college season a risk. Fromm entered the 2020 draft and went in the fifth round to the Bills. He later spent time with the Giants, Commanders, and Lions before Detroit released him in April 2025.

With little NFL interest after that, he moved on. Fromm took a role at Sterling Seacrest Pritchard while staying in the game as a college football analyst with Atlanta News First. His post may have stirred the fanbase, but it’s been over six years since he last played college football. A return to Athens makes for fun talk.

Kirby Smart has no time to joke around when it comes to the most important position. With Gunner Stockton’s official return still in the air, Smart isn’t waiting on clarity. Instead, he’s already worked up a backup plan at QB to make sure the Dawgs aren’t left scrambling.

Kirby Smart is making his walk-ons happy

Colter Ginn is Kirby Smart’s quiet backup plan in Athens. Despite holding scholarship offers elsewhere, Ginn chose to walk on at Georgia. Even after leading his high school team to a state title, he wanted the challenge more than the security. That bet has started to pay off. Ginn has slowly earned respect around the program, and at Georgia Day in Sanford Stadium, he got his moment. Ginn connected twice with London Humphreys, including a 50-yard strike and a third-quarter touchdown.

He took the preferred walk-on route alongside quarterback pledges Dylan Raiola and Ryan Puglisi. At the time, Dylan Raiola’s commitment to Georgia was still shaky, but Ginn and Puglisi were essentially locked in early. Ginn also arrived in Athens without financial support. So he knew that he’d have to earn everything without any special treatment. However, this offseason, Smart rewarded that mentality with a full scholarship.

With this, Ginn doesn’t need to worry about money for tuition, housing, meals, or anything else. It’ll allow Ginn to focus fully on football and academics. For now, he projects as a depth piece due to a lack of game experience.