Jake Retzlaff Confesses Putting Kalani Sitake’s BYU Above Faith as He Embraces New Identity

There’s no doubt that Jake Retzlaff looked like BYU’s next big star. That was the case until the Honor Code cut short his trajectory. After leading the Cougars to an 11-2 record and an Alamo Bowl appearance in his debut season as QB1, expectations for 2025 were sky high. But things got ugly fast, as BYU’s faith and ethics don’t care about box scores. And even in this NIL era, they hold their ground. Yet, Retzlaff doesn’t shy away from his past, acknowledging how Kalani Sitake and BYU molded him, instilled discipline, and deepened his faith.

Jake Retzlaff didn’t let BYU’s Honor Code suspension define his final year. He packed up and left for Tulane. Reports say Retzlaff informed teammates and staff of his decision after a 7-game suspension for consensual sex. A violation of BYU’s moral code. While the woman involved filed (and later dismissed) a civil sexual assault lawsuit, Retzlaff’s admission of the relationship triggered the suspension. Sitting out for most of the season doesn’t actually make sense. That’s exactly why Retzlaff took a different turn.

But through it all there’s one thing Retzlaff always embraces, and that’s the impact BYU and Kalani Sitake have had on him. “I’ve got a lot of love for that program over there. BYU is an amazing place. It made me an amazing human being. I feel like it helped me grow in so many ways, on and especially off the field. It helped me connect stronger with my faith than ever before because I was in a place that was so faith-oriented. It was just right in front of you,” Retzlaff said at a press conference after Day 1 at Tulane.

Look, Jake Retzlaff lit up the field at BYU before things went wrong. In 2024, he earned spots on the Davey O’Brien and Maxwell mid-season watchlists and led a stunning comeback against Oklahoma State, earning O’Brien Great 8 and Manning Award Stars recognition. His performance in the opener against Southern Illinois was masterful. 348 yards, 3 TDs, a 197.1 rating, and connections with 10 different receivers. So, now you know why Kalani Sitake faces a major QB dilemma, as replacing this guy is a tall order.

via Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Big 12 Media Days Jul 8, 2025 Frisco, TX, USA BYU head coach Kalani Sitake addresses the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Frisco The Star TX USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xRaymondxCarlinxIIIx 20250708_rtc_cb2_0527

As he prepares to start at Tulane, he carries with him the faith and purpose he rediscovered at BYU. Not as baggage, but as something that went right. “When you’re in junior college, you’re worried about playing football and getting to the next level. It was so easy for me to put Judaism on the back burner. But for me to go to a place like that, that said, “No, this is going to be a huge part of your life,” whether you like it or not. I was like, “Well, I love it. Let’s do it.” Retzlaff said.

But while embracing his roots Retzlaff is making sure he bonds well with Tulane too. “I am where my feet are. I’m excited to bring in this program, you know, and win a lot of ball games this year,” he said. Best part? He’s already making moves towards it.

Jake Retzlaff working hard for his new identity at Tulane

Jake Retzlaff is excited about a fresh start in New Orleans, bringing his humor, faith, and unique personality. Known as “BY-Jew” after making history as BYU’s first Jewish starting quarterback, Retzlaff is already inspiring nicknames at Tulane. “Jewlane is Jewlane; everybody knows that. I heard Bayou-Jew. I think that was the best one I’ve heard so far,” he joked. When a reporter suggested “Shalom Shotgun,” Retzlaff laughed, saying, “That’s pretty good… I like that.”

But the move is significant beyond just catchy phrases. Retzlaff is transitioning from BYU, where he was one of just two Jewish students, to Tulane, a university with a sizable Jewish community. “That club would be a lot bigger here and I think that is awesome,” he noted. This cultural change makes Tulane feel like a natural fit. “That fact just made it so much sweeter to come here.” He’s already engaging with local rabbis and looks forward to deepening his faith while vying for the starting quarterback position.

Now, here comes the concerning part. Tulane is filled with 5 transfer QBs with no clear leader. It started with Kadin Semonza. After that, Donovan Leary and Brendan Sullivan arrived. Then T.J. Finley showed up. With Jake Retzlaff joining, there are now five quarterbacks in the portal. It feels less like depth and more like panic additions. But let’s not forget Jake Retzlaff is the one who is the most experienced among them. Last season this guy threw for 2,947 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. So, now, let’s just wait and see if Retzlaff can actually make his move from BYU count or not.