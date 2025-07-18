Jake Retzlaff Finds Transfer Portal Loophole as Kalani Sitake’s BYU Left Scrambling

Just when things seemed set, BYU lost their QB1, and the timing couldn’t be worse. So, Jake Retzlaff, once the focal point of the offense, is leaving Provo amid legal troubles, and his transfer just adds more pressure on Kalani Sitake’s team. As he now faces an uphill battle of choosing his desirable QB, who barely knows anything about the Cougars’s system. Sure, all of them are fighting hard for the spot, but inexperience remains a constant concern, and with time running out, BYU’s dream season could quickly turn into their worst nightmare if someone doesn’t step up.

Jake Retzlaff’s departure from BYU was abrupt and complex. His suspension arose from a 2023 s—- assault lawsuit. While the case was dismissed with prejudice on June 30, his actions were a clear Honor Code violation. That admission alone sidelined him, irrespective of the legal result. His absence forces BYU to scramble at quarterback just before the season.

Despite the controversy, Retzlaff excelled in 2024, leading BYU to an 11-2 record with 2,947 passing yards and 20 touchdowns. Retzlaff confirmed his move last week, announcing on Instagram his “difficult decision” to withdraw from BYU and “step away” from the program. Even BYU’s beat writer Jay Drew confirms his transfer news on Brian Howell’s podcast. “I reported through some sources that Jake was definitely transferring out of BYU. You can’t really say ‘go into the transfer portal’ because it’s not really open right now, but as a graduate transfer, he’s pretty free to go wherever he wants even at this late date,” Drew said.

But what really turned heads was the news of him confirming Jake Retzlaff’s move to a top-10 program. “I know where he’s going. I haven’t reported it yet, but it’s a big-time top 10 program, and he’s had several big-time programs after him, and that news will break here pretty soon,” Drew added. Even though the name of the team is still under wraps, Retzlaff’s departure leaves the Cougars facing a three-way quarterback competition without a favorite.

As the team is now left with three inexperienced QBs, McCae Hillstead, Treyson Bourguet, and Bear Bachmeier, who are battling it out this summer, preparing for fall camp. Even Jay Drew points out the same fear: “So that leaves BYU basically with a lot of inexperience at quarterback. Right now, there are basically three guys in the quarterback room: McCae Hillstead, a Utah State transfer; Treyson Bourguet, a Western Michigan transfer; and then a true freshman named Bear Bachmeier who was at Stanford in spring ball—a four-star recruit.”

Well, Kalani Sitake’s QB room may seem green on paper, but it’s more complex than just a lack of playing time. While Hillstead redshirted last year, Bourguet was on the bench, and Bachmeier is still settling in, that doesn’t mean they lack ability. Hillstead at Utah State threw for 1,062 yards, 11 TDs, and 8 INTs with a 59.5% completion rate. Not spectacular, but it’s real experience and could steady the ship if Sitake chooses him.

Even Bourguet is also more than just a backup; despite sitting out last season, he threw for 713 yards, 4 TDs, and only 1 INT in 2023 at Western Michigan. That’s solid production for someone vying for QB1. The issue isn’t talent—it’s time. The longer Sitake waits to name a starter, the tougher it’ll be for any of them to fully grasp the system and build offensive chemistry. Now, on top of that Jake Retzlaff already has a team eyeing on him.

Jake Retzlaff’s future destination confirmed?

No wonder preseason optimism in Provo evaporated when Jake Retzlaff left BYU. Locked On’s Big 12 poll initially placed the Cougars third or fourth with Retzlaff as QB1. Now, his departure has dropped them to seventh or eighth, leaving Kalani Sitake facing a tough quarterback dilemma. Retzlaff’s exit also created opportunities for other programs seeking an experienced quarterback.

Now, Oklahoma State is a leading contender to land Retzlaff, and the timing is ideal. Cowboys coach Mike Gundy, with his reduced $6.75M salary, has been searching the portal for a veteran presence. According to Locked On Oklahoma State’s Cody Stovall, Retzlaff could be exactly that. “Bringing that to Stillwater would naturally be a very good thing. Now, when it comes down to the differentiations between Oklahoma State, UCF, Notre Dame, Temple… Temple, obviously, you know, they’re a program that is a little bit in the doldrums. So, he would be an instantaneous upgrade and a day-one starter. Everywhere else seems to be a little bit more difficult,” Stovall said.

After two decades of success at Oklahoma State, Mike Gundy is at a crossroads. His once-steady system now lacks an experienced quarterback and struggles for stability. Despite 18 bowl appearances and being the program’s winningest coach, a recent 0-9 conference record casts a shadow over his legacy. With Zane Flores and TCU transfer Hauss Hejny vying for the starting QB role, Gundy urgently needs a veteran presence. Jake Retzlaff emerges as a potentially perfect fit amid this uncertainty—an experienced, battle-tested leader who could immediately bring order to the Cowboys’ chaotic quarterback room.

What might work in their favor is their offensive system. “Oklahoma State definitely has a quarterback-friendly system seemingly rolling into this upcoming season, and Jake Retzlaff fits into that,” Stovall added. For a team like OSU, looking for immediate impact, Jake Retzlaff might be the answer.