Jake Retzlaff Still Receives Mentoring From $200M BYU Legend Despite Split From Kalani Sitake & Co.

Former BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff’s collegiate journey is about to come to an end as he will enter the 2026 NFL draft. Despite a significant controversy around him at BYU in 2025, leading up to his transfer to Tulane, his journey is shaped by his relationship with a former BYU legend.

“If there was one guy at your position that you could either have as your mentor or that you would want to model your game after, who would it be and why?” the Tulane QB was asked in an interview. Retzlaff didn’t take long to answer. “Steve Young,” he said.

“Having a BYU connection. Steve Young, I’ve built a relationship with him. He would be an incredible mentor to reach out to, and he has in some ways, so there’s a kind of cop-out, an easy answer. But he has been a resource to me,” the QB said.

The connection was made when he played for Kalani Sitake’s BYU. Retzlaff’s breakthrough moment came during the 2024 season, when he amassed 2,947 passing yards and added 417 rushing yards. He was expected to lead the Cougars’ march towards the top of the Big 12 in 2025.

However, the program found that the QB broke its honor code and handed him a seven-game suspension. This was after a court dismissed a lawsuit accusing Retzlaff of sexual assault. Anticipating his senior season going to waste, Retzlaff transferred to Tulane. The whole controversy seemingly created a major public rift between Retzlaff and BYU. Despite the apparent rift, Retzlaff has embraced the Cougars wholeheartedly and consistently credited the program for elevating him.

“BYU was an amazing place. It made me into an amazing human being. I feel like it helped me grow in so many ways on and especially off the field,” the Corona, California, native said.

Coming to Tulane, Retzlaff didn’t falter and continued his 2024 performances. He passed for 3,168 yards, rushed for another 634, and made a significant dent in his draft stock. Currently, he is projected to be a fifth- and sixth-round pick, and further scouting combine performances will surely boost his stock significantly.

Steve Young has been a consistent presence in Jake Retzlaff’s college journey

Young is arguably the best QB BYU has ever produced. Those 7-time Pro Bowl selections, being a 4-time NFL touchdown leader, and making the First-team All-Pro thrice speak for themselves. To honor Young, the Cougars retired his No. 8 jersey. Despite the stature and a busy life, Young has closely followed Retzlaff’s journey and has sprayed praise at times for the QB.

“Everyone was nervous. Is this the Jake Retzlaff from last year?” Steve Young said in October 2024. “Where there were balls flying all over the place, and chaos. He still has moments when you’re like, ‘Oh no!’ But in the end, he’s gotten better and better. This defense is protecting him so that he can now grow into it. I really love the Jake Retzlaff story this year,” the BYU legend added.

Young was particularly impressed by the hard work Retzlaff was putting in the “film room” along with attending his classes. But showering praise was one thing; before Retzlaff entered the Arizona game in 2024, Steve Young was on the sidelines, closely watching the QB. And when the signal caller needed some motivation, the 49ers legend also handed him advice from his playbook.

“Steve Young came up to me right before the Arizona game… and said some good words of encouragement… He’s sending me good words of encouragement, sending me advice,” Jake said of Young’s kind act. That might have been truly the start of Retzlaff’s dominance. The QB helped BYU seal a blowout 41-19 victory and ended the 2024 season with 11 wins.

Now, as the QB prepares to enter the NFL, the guidance from the $200 million legend will prove invaluable.