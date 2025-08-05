Jake Retzlaff Will Be Protected by Athlete Whose 635lb Move Forced HC Jon Sumrall to Cut In

The first order of business is finding that starting quarterback at Tulane. Ex-BYU signal caller Jake Retzlaff and Northwestern transfer Brendan Sullivan handled a majority of the first and second team reps at Yulman Stadium. Again, Jon Sumrall cautioned not to read too much into the rotation. But they have added some security for QB1 straight from The Athletics’ Freaks list out of 100.

And that “added security” comes with a barbell-bending, trench-pounding ex-wrestler named Shadre Hurst. Now officially one of CFB’s most feared offensive linemen. Hurst checked in at No. 74 on Bruce Feldman’s annual Freaks List, the bible of CFB’s physically absurd. For those unfamiliar, this isn’t just about reps or 40s. It’s about violent athleticism, explosive movement, and the kind of raw power that makes strength coaches both giddy and a little nervous. Hurst fits that bill to perfection.

A First Team All-AAC selection last year, Hurst started 13 games at guard for the Green Wave and quietly turned into a war machine in the interior. The 6-foot-2, 285-pound former Georgia 5A state heavyweight wrestling champ is Tulane’s lowest-ranked recruit from the 2022 class. That’s right, lowest. And yet, this offseason, he power cleaned 375 pounds, bench pressed 450, squatted 600 and did a trap bar deadlift with 635 pounds for three reps. It got so intense, even Jon Sumrall had to step in and call timeout. “He could’ve gone way more,” Sumrall said. That’s not hype. That’s self-preservation.

And now, that freakish protection is part of the front five auditioning to guard whoever emerges as QB1. Tulane’s new coaching staff knows it’s not just about having a signal caller who can manage reads or get the ball out on time. It’s about keeping him vertical. Hurst’s presence gives Jake Retzlaff or Sullivan the kind of backstop that few Group of Five teams can match. His low center of gravity, wrestling background, and sheer horsepower let him absorb bull rushes and redirect interior pressure with ease. He’s not just a wall. He’s a wall that punches back.

All that individual strength hasn’t yet translated into clean execution across the board. Monday’s practice was a rollercoaster. The best moment? It came on the final snap. With the ball inside the 10, Jake Retzlaff found TE Justyn Reed on a crossing pattern for a touchdown, burning freshman corner Joshua Sims to the corner of the end zone. The offense erupted. A win to close the session? Not quite. The whistle blew and within seconds, Sumrall let it rip in the team huddle. His message wasn’t subtle

“It was pretty average today,” he said. “After a day off we were a little sluggish on some things. It wasn’t a waste of a day, but it just wasn’t crisp the whole way around. We’ve got to get better. If our expectation is to be a championship caliber team, that’s not the kind of practice we can have.” That’s the standard under Sumrall. Physical freaks or not, no one’s coasting. The Tulane staff isn’t interested in highlight reps. They’re chasing consistency, rhythm, and edge. Sumrall is more focused on whether the line is picking up blitz pickups and adjusting protections on the fly.

Jake Retzlaff is an assumed QB1, not official

If you’re wondering who’s pulling ahead in Tulane’s QB1 battle, don’t expect a daily update from Jon Sumrall. He’s keeping that card close to the vest. What he is sharing, though, is a growing confidence in the experience and work ethic of both Brendan Sullivan and Jake Retzlaff, despite both wearing fresh uniforms in a new city.

“Even though they are new, they are veteran college players,” Sumrall said. “They have been exposed to a lot of different things in their background, so they are quick learners. They work really hard and they study a lot, so there’s probably more experience in that room, albeit not being at Tulane.” That wisdom showed up in flashes during team drills, but not consistently. Facing a pass rush that brought some real heat, all three passers, Sullivan, Retzlaff, and young Walker Howard transfer Sam Semonza, struggled in 11-on-11 action. The lone highlight? Retzlaff’s final-snap dart to Reed for a score, which saved an otherwise sluggish segment. The former Cougar is working hard to get the starter spot.

Then things got spicy. A pair of fights broke out in quick succession, sending helmets flying and tensions flaring. Sumrall didn’t seem too rattled by the physicality, but he had sharper words for the sloppiness. He noted that one of the players involved in a scuffle “lined up in the wrong spot two plays later.” The practice camps are meant for such growing pains. But the 2025 season is on the horizon and Sumrall needs to get his team ready. Otherwise no amount of physical prowess of any athlete will be able to save their season.