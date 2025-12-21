Jake Retzlaff’s GF Shares Loving Tribute as Tulane Loss Brings End to QB’s College Football Career

Jake Retzlaff’s college football career came to an end with the last whistle in Oxford. Tulane lost 41–10 to Ole Miss, but for Retzlaff, it was yet another exhausting night of throws and what-ifs. It was the weight of everything that came before the benching at BYU, the reset at Tulane, the fight to stay ready, and the belief that never really wavered. Now, his girlfriend took to IG with raw emotions, carrying love and pride.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“What.a.ride. Beyond proud of you. I LOVE YOU,” Jake Retzlaff’s girlfriend, Jaelynn Lambert, wrote in an IG story.

The message landed after a night where Retzlaff battled until the end, completing 20 of 35 passes for 306 yards with a late touchdown and an early interception. That support comes from Lambert, who herself is an athlete.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lambert, a standout outfielder on BYU’s softball team, built her own route by perseverance and self-control, winning a full scholarship and securing a career in sports. Their bond, which they developed while at BYU, has always been more rooted in their mutual understanding than in the spotlight. This wasn’t the first time Lambert publicly showed up for Retzlaff, either.

“Football season meant a lot more this year #12🫶🏼” she wrote in a heartfelt tribute last season when BYU wrapped up the regular season at No. 17, along with pictures of the two of them. That post came during a high point, and this one came at the end of the road, but the message and support remain the same.

Lambert’s presence has stayed consistent throughout Provo, San Antonio, and now Oxford, showing that for Retzlaff, some of the loudest encouragement came from the person standing next to him as the game ultimately ended. And that steady support mattered most because of how unsteady everything else had been, which Retzlaff describes as the ‘hardest setback of his life.’

ADVERTISEMENT

Jake Retzlaff’s chaotic journey to Tulane

Retzlaff’s future fell apart off the field just weeks after he finished an 11–2 season as BYU’s starter. He was embroiled in a legal case. Even though the case was eventually dropped and never resulted in a conviction, the consequences were felt immediately. At BYU, where the honor code governs more than just athletics, the situation placed his standing with the program in serious doubt.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

At a university sponsored by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Retzlaff admitted to premarital sex. According to reports, BYU authorities warned him that he may be suspended for seven games, which would essentially end his season before it ever started. It seemed like a dead end for a QB who had recently earned the position. Retzlaff opted for the tough reset by stepping away from Provo altogether.

The transfer itself wasn’t simple or clean. Before Tulane stepped in, Retzlaff was forced to withdraw and re-enroll elsewhere when BYU rejected his portal request. After the Green Wave carried out thorough background investigations, he arrived in New Orleans by July, and a few weeks later, he was given the starting position. A 10-win season and Tulane’s first-ever CFP trip followed, serving as a reminder that sometimes the longest road back begins with walking away.