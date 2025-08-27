Jayden Maiava Gives Major Injury Update as USC QB Reveals Mindset Against Missouri State

In three days, USC’s Jayden Maiava will throw his first snap of the 2025 season against Missouri State. The pre-season saw the grind. But more than the usual practice wear-and-tear, health concerns loomed large. A significant blow to Lincoln Riley’s offense came when wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane broke his foot back in May before the preseason. The head coach revealed the injury only last week, stating that Lane had participated in fall camp in a limited capacity. That naturally led to questions about his availability for the opener. And Maiava himself provided an update on his safety valve during a presser.

When a reporter asked, “Ja’Kobi still probably not 100%, but what’s it like to have a weapon like that for you to target?” Maiava insisted that his receiver was ready. “Sure. He’s pretty 100%. Looks to me he’s pretty 100%. I ain’t going to lie, “Jayden Maiava said on USCAthletics. Last season, Lane caught 43 passes for 525 yards, along with a team-leading 12 touchdowns; naturally, he is supposed to play a very significant role in Riley’s offense. So, his recovery and Maiava’s statement about Lane being 100% are a relief for the Trojans. Lincoln Riley further confirmed that Lane has seen complete action in the past week. “[Lane] He’s been full go here for about the last week. So, getting back in shape and kind of getting him just kind of back in the fold after missing some of that time…But you can see some of the rust starting to get knocked off now,” Riley said per On3.

Lincoln Riley further gave an update on injuries plaguing the roster. Starting with kicker Caden Chittenden is not ready to play (undisclosed injury). The UNLV transfer had already established himself as one of the nation’s top kickers, earning preseason All-American honors. In his absence, Ryan Sayeri impressed throughout the fall camp and will be handling both the kickoffs and the field goals. “Ryan has been outstanding all camp…He’s been awesome,” as Riley put it. As for Jakheem Stewart, his chances are 50/50. His participation in the trenches will be a game-time decision.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

But that hasn’t cast a shadow over the Trojans. Maiava is still fired up to face Missouri State. When he was asked about the growth and confidence in himself after his debut season last year, and how he’s prepping up for this weekend. His response reflected leadership. “Yeah, I should. I can’t wait. You know, these guys have been attacking each other and day. The offense, defense, and special teams been doing such a great job.” His confidence stems from his team and its consistency. Not to forget the constant efforts pumped by the coaching staff as well. Another thing the QB1 has inculcated in his routine is watching films.

Jayden Maiava gets candid about Missouri State

In the presser, when asked what he had done to improve his decision-making skills throughout the fall camp. Maiava pointed to the work behind the scenes. “Watching film, you know, just repetitively, continuously just, still learning, trying to grow, keep going, and you know, one step at a time as long as it’s in the right direction.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The Trojans will begin their season against Missouri State this Saturday. So, how’s the Trojans sizing up their opponent? Jayden had nothing but respect for the Bears. “Just a lot. I mean, they’re great defense, you know. Hats off to them. They’ve done a lot of great things, seen a lot of good things on tape. So I can’t wait to go out there and play a really good team,” he said.

Jacob Clark, a seasoned veteran, will lead the Bears’ offense. Coming off last season with 3,604 yards and 26 touchdowns, leading to an 8-4 campaign. He is the undisputed quarterback who had the most efficient passing season in the program’s history last season. He had started all 12 games for the Bears but got injured during his fourth start of last season. His return gives the Bears stability under center as the Trojans prepare to take on the Missouri State Bears at the LA Memorial Coliseum this Saturday, with kickoff set for 4:30 p.m. PT on the Big Ten Network.