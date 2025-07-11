Jalen Milroe Makes One Final Alabama Announcement Before Seahawks Season

Back in Tuscaloosa, you can almost hear it: Jalen Milroe’s cleats pounding the turf, the echoes of “Roll Tide” floating across campus. But this summer, you won’t hear those cleats for an SEC showdown with freak athletes running and tackling. Nope. Jalen Milroe is back in Alabama for something bigger (or smaller, size-wise), giving back to the state that made him a household name. One last time before he goes full-time QB1 in Seattle, Milroe is trading spirals for smiles, hosting three youth camps across the Heart of Dixie.

If you’ve been following Milroe’s journey, you know this isn’t a publicity grab. He did it last year, and he is doing it this year too. Maybe one last time, before diving headfirst into the NFL. It’s personal. The man who stiff-armed doubters, turned skeptics into believers, and made Saturdays in Tuscaloosa electric again is now giving kids the same blueprint. Huntsville, Hoover, and Daphne. He’s hitting all three, pouring into the next generation, one rep at a time. You’ve got to love a quarterback who remembers where he came from, right?

“Back in Bama for the summer!” Milroe posted a few weeks ago. “I’m bringing 3 camps to the Heart of Dixie, inspiring the next generation one rep at a time.” And on his story this weekend, he simply wrote, “A good weekend in Alabama.” He’ll start in Huntsville on July 11, then head to Hoover on the 12th, and wrap it up in Daphne on July 13. Three days. Three cities. One message: keep grinding.

For Milroe, this is more about presence than about football. It’s about letting every 10-year-old wide-eyed camper know that with enough sweat and belief, they could be next. And when the camp wraps, and the kids go home, they’ll remember that Jalen Milroe came back to coach them. That kind of inspiration? You can’t teach that.

This may be the final offseason before Milroe dives into the grind of the NFL with the Seahawks. But he’s making every second count. After all, this is the same guy who passed for nearly 5,700 yards and ran for 32 touchdowns at Alabama. The same guy who led the Tide to an SEC Championship and made plays at the Rose Bowl. Now, he’s making plays off the field, teaching, leading, and repping Bama one last time before Sundays become his new home. Alabama, take a bow; you’ve raised a fine young man.

The Texas miss that sparked a Crimson inferno

You can’t talk about Jalen Milroe’s NFL journey, or his final Bama homecoming, without first revisiting the fire that lit the whole thing. That fire? It started in Austin. Milroe grew up dreaming in burnt orange, wanting to be the guy at Texas. But dreams don’t always get reciprocated. When the Longhorns pivoted toward Quinn Ewers, Milroe was left reading between the lines. That gut punch became the moment Alabama swooped in, and everything changed. On RJ Young’s podcast, he recalled Milroe’s early commitment to Texas and how Mike Yurcich’s shift left the QB out in the cold. “Mike basically said, ‘You’re not my guy.’ And Nick Saban said, ‘Well, you’re mine.’” It was a career ignition.

Milroe used the snub as fuel, and he torched everything in sight. By 2023, he was the face of Alabama football, hurdling linebackers, slinging bombs, and dragging the Tide to an SEC Championship. RJ Young even argued that if Milroe had been “just a little more consistent,” he’d have been “at the Heisman ceremony every time.” And he wasn’t wrong. Milroe threw for nearly 6,000 yards, rushed for over 1,500 more, and stacked 52 total touchdowns along the way. He cracked the top 6 in Heisman voting, shredded Georgia’s defense in Atlanta, and made believers out of skeptics who once saw him as a developmental project.

Now, as Milroe returns to Alabama one last time to host youth camps before his rookie season with the Seahawks, you can’t help but see the poetry. Texas let him walk. Alabama handed him the keys. And Milroe drove the Tide back to national contention. The next generation of QBs learning under him this July? They’re getting a masterclass in resilience, redemption, and what happens when the right school bets on the right guy.