Jalen Milroe Takes Auburn Dig After Seahawks Teammate Tricks Him Into Signing Rival Gear

There are rules in the SEC, and one of them is simple. You never catch an Alabama QB signing Auburn gear. But a former Auburn LB had other plans when he pulled a fast one on his current Seattle Seahawks teammate Jalen Milroe at training camp. And the way it unfolded is pure Iron Bowl mischief. And the way the rookie QB replied is pure gold.

It all started as a routine day in Renton. Players winding down after practice. Some swapping gloves. Some signing gear. This is when Derick Hall approached Jalen Milroe with what looked like a white cap in need of a signature. The former Alabama QB leaned in to scribble his name. Then comes the twist.

On August 3, Crimson Coverage posted a funny scene between former Iron Bowl foes in an X video. “Seahawks teammates and former Iron Bowl foes Jalen Milroe and Derick Hall had a hilarious exchange at training camp the other day,” the caption read. Like a magician pulling the cloth off a table, Derick Hall snatched the white cap away. And surprise, there’s a bright orange Auburn cap underneath. Jalen Milroe let out a loud yelp before leaning in again. “I got you, though,” he smirked as he tried to sign it. But not so fast!

“You finna sign that?!?” Derick Hall snapped, yanking the hat back like a proud Tiger defending his turf. Jalen Milroe’s reply is an instant classic. “I’m undefeated against Auburn,” he shot back. And that’s scoreboard history. The ex-Alabama’s dual-threat sensation carved up the Tigers in his Iron Bowl days, winning in both of the campaigns in 2023 and 2024.

Last year, Jalen Milroe threw for 2,844 yards and 16 touchdowns, while punishing defenses with 726 rushing yards and 20 more scores. Sure, he tossed 11 picks, but when it came to the Tigers, he’s cold-blooded. The Tide walked out of Bryant-Denny with a 28-14 dub in front of a sea of crimson after notching 360 yards and three TDs. The previous year, he rallied the Tide to another 27-24 win by recording 259 yards and two TDs while also running for 107 yards. But his legacy in Tuscaloosa isn’t just in the stat sheets.

Will Jalen Milroe LANK in the NFL?

Jalen Milroe didn’t walk for Senior Day. No farewell speech, and no curtain call. Instead, after that final home win against Auburn, he jogged around the field, waving to fans like a soldier saluting the battlefield. “Those are the people that impact the game,” Milroe said. “Those are the people we play for. Any opportunity I’m able to be thankful and show my appreciation, I’m going to try to do so.” Then came the mic-drop moment. Just before disappearing into the locker room, Jalen Milroe flashed an “L” with his right hand, a nod to the mantra he’s lived by. LANK – Let A Naysayer Know.

And now, he’s letting the NFL know too. With Sam Darnold and Drew Lock ahead on Seattle’s depth chart, his chances this preseason will be hard-earned. He’s been running mostly with the third team. But don’t confuse third-string with third-tier. This is a guy who turned the Iron Bowl into his personal playground.

If he brings that same swagger to the preseason, look out. The Seahawks didn’t draft Jalen Milroe 92nd overall to ride the pine forever. And if his confidence, mobility, and leadership carry over to the pros, he could make noise quicker than most expect. Until then, one thing’s for sure. You won’t catch Jalen Milroe signing any more Auburn gear. Unless it’s to remind folks of that undefeated streak.