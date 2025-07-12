Jalon Daniels Opens Up on Mental Battle After Injury as QB Leaned on Family to Find Light

Lance Leipold enters the 2025 season with quiet confidence, as his team might finally have the pieces to translate potential into wins. Following a stellar 9-4 season in 2023, Kansas had a disappointing 5-7 record last year, largely due to star quarterback Jalon Daniels’ persistent back injury. However, with Daniels healthy and motivated, and the Big 12 boasting a remarkably deep quarterback pool, Leipold senses a shift in momentum. Daniels, too, anticipates a strong comeback, attributing his resilience to his family’s unwavering support through the darkest stretch of his career. But it looks like he’s already setting the tone for a resurgent season in Lawrence.

Jalon Daniels’ football journey was anything but easy. But last season gave him some breathing time as he started all 12 games for the first time in his career after years of battling injuries. His statistics—2,454 passing yards, 14 touchdowns, 12 interceptions, and 439 rushing yards with six touchdowns—weren’t spectacular but represented progress for a quarterback often sidelined when gaining momentum. Sure, the 5-7 record wasn’t impressive, but Daniels showed the Big 12 that, when healthy, he’s an All-Conference talent who took Kansas to two back-to-back bowl appearances in 2022 and 2023.

Talking about his darkest time on 365 Sports, Jalon Daniels made an honest admission and said how giving up was never an option for him. “Definitely not about giving up. I mean, some of the… one of the hardest times for me was being able to play in that 2023 season and then randomly hurting my back in a game that I think we would have had a great opportunity to be able to compete more in if I was able to play in that game,” Daniels said. The 22-year-old was never short of talent, but it was just consistency that made things worse for him.

Before 2024, he’d never played more than nine games in a season due to shoulder and back injuries, including only three appearances in 2023. He started 2024 slowly but regained his form as the season progressed, showcasing the confident playmaking that Kansas fans had come to expect. He aims to build on this progress and prove his potential. And all of it took a big toll on him mentally. Injuries for a player are not just physical pain; they’re something that affects them from every angle.

But in this tough time, Jalon Daniels’ family stood by him like a rock. “And that stint—from missing the Texas game all the way to the end of the year—was a lot on me mentally. To just sit back and think to myself… I had to make a lot of phone calls with the people that I trust the most: my stepdad, my Godfather, and my mom,” Daniels revealed. “And I believe leaning into them and allowing them to be that positive light—because usually when somebody’s in the dark, they don’t really see too much positivity.”

Now, Jalon Daniels’ return to Kansas for the 2025 season hinged on two key waivers: one for COVID-19, the other for a past injury. While minor knee surgery sidelined him from spring practice, it was anticipated, and the coaching staff remained calm. Daniels focused intently on his recovery, aiming for a complete return to full strength.

Now he’s all set to make an impact with a clear goal in his mind.

Jalon Daniels sets a major goal for his breakout season

Kansas carries the burden of a lengthy title drought in Power Five football, last winning a conference title in 1968 and never a Big 12 championship. However, as the 2025 season nears, optimism is growing in Lawrence. With the Big 12 more competitive than in years—and Kansas at +1500 odds to win—the opportunity is ripe. The conference lacks a dominant team, placing the Jayhawks within striking distance of the top contenders. This year, the path to success seems more attainable than ever.

Now, the key difference-maker? A healthy Jalon Daniels at quarterback, and he is eager to lead the team to a Big 12 title. “At the end of the day, the University of Kansas Jayhawks have never won a Big 12 championship, so that’s always gonna be at the forefront of my head,” Daniels said. “Team success means individual success, and whatever comes with that team success, I’m ready for it.”

On top of that, his loyalty to the program is uncanny, as despite the lure of the transfer portal and potential interest from top programs, Jalon Daniels stayed committed to winning a Big 12 title and reaching the College Football Playoff with the Kansas Jayhawks. His loyalty is a rare and noteworthy commitment in today’s college football world. “It’s all about finishing where you started,” Daniels told CBS Sports. “I went to multiple high schools. I went to multiple middle schools. Kansas gave me a chance when no other Power Five school in the nation gave me a chance, and I feel like that has a big part to do with it.”

Now, with a clear goal in his mind, let’s see how this season turns out for the Kansas Jayhawks and Jalon Daniels.