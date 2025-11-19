James Franklin All but Confirms Which Virginia Tech Coach Will Keep His Job as New HC Announces Staff Revamp

Virginia Tech has formally welcomed James Franklin at Blacksburg, kicking off a new era. And with his arrival, the stakes have gotten so much higher for a program like the Hokies. But with Franklin’s arrival, the future of VT’s current staff has also come under question. So here’s what the new HC said about his plans.

For the first time in 11 years, James Franklin will be setting foot on the gridiron with a new support system behind him, and he’s determined to only work with the best. For years, the Hokies’ competitive edge in the league has dulled with rivals surpassing them in the AAC from salaries to funding and stuff. Which is where Franklin’s strong outlook comes in.

“I’m gonna bring the best fit for Virginia Tech. We’re gonna have an opportunity to attract some of the best coaches in the country,” he declared. “That will be in terms of spending time with the current staff and seeing who makes sense to keep on with us. Because those people have obviously poured their hearts and souls into this program. [We’ll] also bring in some coaches from other places as well.”

Though Franklin didn’t name names, one person who might be retained is VT icon Bud Foster. “For me to be able to talk coach to coach with Bud has been extremely valuable,” Franklin said in his speech. Bud Foster has served 33 seasons at Blacksburg and 25 as DC. Arguably one of the best defensive minds in the country, he’s created some of the most powerful defenses for the Hokies. And with James Franklin being a defensive-minded coach, keeping Foster on would only make sense.

Foster currently serves as an advisor to the Hokies, having retired after the 2019 season. He last stepped in to assist VT at the Duke’s Mayo Bowl this year. His experience will be invaluable to Franklin, since Foster’s 2005 and 2006 defenses were the country’s best.

He produced 8 defenses that finished as Top 10 in total defense. Foster is also a Broyles Award winner, making him an even more indispensable presence. And his brief experience as the Hokies’ associate HC will surely be of use to Franklin.

James Franklin is not someone who waits around, as is proven with his move to VT. It hasn’t even been a week since his hiring was announced, and he’s already begun work at Blacksburg. In fact, he already has his eyes set on a powerful figure to be part of his personnel.

James Franklin is targeting the former PSU AD to join him at Virginia Tech

Right from the get-go, Franklin is making waves in the arena he was expected to bring the biggest impact: recruiting. While he is already trying to snap up PSU commits, he might also be making a big change in the front office.

According to On3’s Penn State insider Patrick Poerbler, Franklin is targeting Sandy Barbour as General Manager of Personnel and Recruiting. The Hokies HC is clearly showing off his prowess at the position, using his long-standing connection with the former PSU AD.

Barbour churned Penn State athletics into a winning machine during her time as AD. Under her leadership, the school hauled in 79 National Championships and more than 100 Big Ten titles. Barbour oversaw more than 800 student athletes, and Hokies fans will know how integral that kind of experience is at rebuilding Virginia Tech. Barbour and Franklin can attract some of the best people in the DMV region and maybe even across the country.

James Franklin is already making a big statement with his actions. It’s becoming clear that the Franklin era will be one of the most exciting, not just for Hokies fans, but for the whole of college football.