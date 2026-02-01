James Franklin & Matt Campbell’s Offseason Fate Forces 100 Combined Transfer Exits for Two Programs

Essentials Inside The Story Coaching changes are never an easy blow for any program, and Penn State stands as a testament.

In a list released by On3 on the most transfer portal departures, OSU tops the list with 64.

Explore how James Franklin & Matt Campbell managed the transfer portal for their new programs.

Although there are many factors in the NIL transfer portal era that tempt players to seek a fresh start, one of the biggest reasons is a coaching change. Just take Penn State as an example, following the firing of James Franklin. Then came the hiring of Matt Campbell from Iowa State, which yielded a similar result. In fact, the pattern becomes crystal clear when you look at the latest ON3 Transfer Portal rankings for most departures.

On Saturday, On3 released its latest transfer portal list, placing Iowa State second among Top-10 schools with 54 players lost, while Penn State ranked third with 46 departures. At the top sits OSU with 64.

Those numbers are raising eyebrows, but they highlight a familiar reality in today’s era: when a head coach leaves, players often follow. It’s simply because coaching influence runs deep, shaping player mindset, development, and trust in the system. So when that leader changes, the entire structure shifts. That’s exactly why both PSU and Iowa State experienced massive roster movement.

Although this wasn’t the first time Campbell received major coaching offers, the 2025 cycle was different after he spent 10 seasons with the Cyclones. This time, he took the leap to Happy Valley, and the ripple effect was immediate.

From starting QB Rocco Becht to TE Benjamin Brahmer, CB Jeremiah Cooper, and safety Marcus Neal, 23 Cyclone players in total followed Campbell to Penn State. That’s a major setback for Iowa State. However, Penn State gains a ready-made core of players who already know the system and the standard Campbell wants to establish in State College.

On the flip side, Iowa State had no time to mourn. The Cyclones moved fast, hiring Washington State’s Jimmy Rogers to stop the bleeding. Surely, he’s been aggressive, adding 48 new players in a short span. But numbers don’t always equal impact, as replacing that much proven talent won’t be easy. While Campbell’s exit didn’t just open a new chapter at Penn State, it left the Cyclones in a tough position.

Ironically, Franklin’s firing triggered the same chaos that Campbell later felt at Penn State. As losses mounted, some players sought a clean slate, while others leaned toward familiarity. That made Virginia Tech, Franklin’s next stop, a natural landing spot. In fact, twelve former Nittany Lions followed him to Blacksburg, including QB Ethan Grunkemeyer and TE Luke Reynolds.

But Matt Campbell did manage to hold on to a few key pieces at Penn State, notably CB Daryus Dixson and LB Tony Rojas. Even the new PSU head coach has signed 39 players from the portal for Penn State’s upcoming 2026 season. Yet, the coaching change scattered much of Penn State’s present-day roster.

Despite all this, after Brent Pry’s firing, James Franklin quickly flipped the script, building recruiting momentum at his new home and signaling that the rebuild in Blacksburg is already gaining traction.

James Franklin continues to recruit for the future

James Franklin wasted no time after taking over at Virginia Tech. While flips followed, key commitments stayed home. Given that, the Hokies’ 2026 class exploded from near the FBS basement into the Top 25 early in his tenure.

Imago November 19, 2025: Virginia Tech Hokies head football coach James Franklin is introduced to crowd at halftime of the NCAA, College League, USA Mens Basketball game between Bryant Bulldogs and Virginia Tech Hokies at Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia. /CSM Blacksburg USA – ZUMAc04_ 20251119_zma_c04_043 Copyright: xGregxAtkinsx

And now, Franklin is already turning the page, laying the foundation for an even bigger 2027 class. In fact, this weekend is the first true stress test, as Virginia Tech is hosting 100+ recruits across two days. It’s a massive audition for Franklin’s new staff, with the spotlight squarely on elite in-state talent.

Headlining the group is Chris Whitehead, the No. 4 edge rusher in the 2027 class. He’s visiting just days after Franklin stopped by in person. However, the talent pool doesn’t stop there. The RB room is under watch with Quinterrius Gipson, a Rivals300 standout, and Gary Walker both circling Blacksburg. Then, the WR and TE groups are stacked.

Four-star WR Iveon Lewis is high on Virginia Tech, while TE Jordan Karhoff remains a top priority after OC Ty Howle made him an early offer. Add a strong O-line presence, rising defensive targets, and Franklin’s hands-on recruiting approach, and the picture is clear. While Virginia Tech is building forward and fast, the future under Franklin appears bright.