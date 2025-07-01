James Franklin Announces New Penn State Recruiting Strategy to Counter Transfer Portal Risks

There are only a few programs that’ve consistently been at the top of rankings throughout the offseason. Penn State, without a doubt, is one of them. James Franklin is returning for his 12 season with the Nittany Lions, with a team that looks mighty. That’s despite PSU having some serious roster problems from last year. There have been some changes, which were worrying at one point in time. But now, Franklin has a roster that instills confidence in fans. The HC revealed his secret behind his current production.

The transfer portal is a major headache for college football HCs across programs. You never know who’s going to flip to whom. It also comes at a time when they have to manage the losses of players leaving for the NFL. LaNorris Sellers, for example, after his breakout season last year, was offered to transfer for a package of $8 million. OSU’s phenomenal star, Jeremiah Smith, was offered a $4.5 million contract to transfer out of the Buckeyes. Some stay loyal, while others take up the offers. James Franklin, also, was successful in retaining his best returning stars this season.

It’s a back-breaking job to keep your stars with you. In a June 30 video, Franklin was asked on Big 10 Football if he was proud to retain Drew Allar, Nicholas Singleton, and Kaytron Allen. “Yeah, I’m very proud,” Franklin declared. “But I also think they recognize, you know, we’re a program. We don’t live in the portal.” The HC then attested that he was not against the portal, but he believed in homegrown talents first, before looking at other options. “We’re going to invest in our own. We’re going to invest in the retention of our own roster. And I think there’s also an aspect that those guys see the value of that,” Franklin added.

Penn State quarterback Drew Allar

Penn State returns with 14 starters, and 9 of them are on the offensive side. Drew Allar will enter the season as one of the most talked-about 2026 prospects, too. The seasoned QB has 29 career starts, and this will be his 3 year as a starting QB. That kind of familiarity and experience is crucial for the Nittany Lions to return to the playoffs this season as well. Allen and Singleton will be playing their 4 season together at Happy Valley. Franklin does not have to worry much about his key players not having a rapport between them. They built one years ago.

The Nittany Lions’ returning production was ranked 6 in the Big 10, with the returning offensive production estimated at 72%, ranked at No. 14. The major losses from the team overall are in Tyler Warren and Abdul Carter. The receiver’s room went through a serious renovation, which needed one desperately. Franklin pulled a smart move in the transfer portal and focused his efforts on repairing this unit. The trio of Allar, Allen, and Singleton will once again remain crucial to Franklin’s 2025 offensive scheme. On the defensive side, he has Zane Durant and Dani Dennis-Sutton, both in their 4 years.

James Franklin’s motto of spotlighting Penn State’s own talent first has brought them success in the draft. “We have two guys again drafted in the first round in back-to-back years. And both of those guys were recruited to Penn State, stayed, and were developed at Penn State the entire time,” Franklin said. In the 2024 draft, Olu Fashanu went as the No. 1 pick, who spent his entire collegiate career at Penn State. Warren and Carter continued that trend. And Franklin’s offensive stars will also hopefully be additions to that pattern.

Not many are advancing towards the season as confidently as Franklin. His returning production alone is regarded as a key factor that will help PSU a great deal in his 2025 run-up to the National Title.

James Franklin’s current Nittany Lions unit looks like one of the best

“I do think James Franklin is number one on the competitive pressure index this year,” Josh Pate said in a June 24 appearance for 104-5 The Zone. James Franklin’s roster and staff are stacked. Very few programs, apart from PSU, project a clear picture of their calibre. “They did really good finally at receiver in the portal,” Pate added. The losses of Trey Wallace and Omari Evans – the functioning units of 2024’s receiving corps – were compensated with the additions of Devonte Ross and Kyron Hudson. Along with returning WR Liam Clifford, these guys also look ready to go.

“They went and got Ohio State’s defensive coordinator; they should have a top 10-15 unit on that side of the ball… [There’s] inconsistency and a lack of returning production everywhere else in the Big 10,” the analyst noted. Jim Knowles, paired with Franklin’s defensive genius, is bound to raise the stakes for Penn State’s defense. On both sides of the ball, PSU is coming with players that are going to create a huge impact in the Big 10 and college football.

James Franklin is leading a team that looks better than its 2024 version. He’s done his homework and has dedicated himself to nurturing Penn State’s own stars rather than depending majorly on the transfer portal. Can this season finally be the one where the HC cracks the code?